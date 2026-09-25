ACI World publishes white paper on airport slot allocation

Airports Council International (ACI World) published a white paper calling for a complete overhaul of the global airport slot allocation system on September 15, 2026. The Montréal-based organization argues that a regulatory framework designed over fifty years ago now forces the aviation sector into rigid, counterproductive compromises, stifling socio-economic competitiveness and limiting vital global connectivity.

Untangling a 1970s Operating Model in Modern Aviation

Operating modern global aviation with a framework rooted in the 1970s creates friction across the entire transport network. Justin Erbacci, director general of ACI World, emphasized that while airports strive to keep operations moving smoothly, rigid legacy rules prevent the sector from adapting to contemporary passenger expectations, delivering competitive airfares, and building resilient route networks. The core issue lies in an escalating capacity crunch that threatens global mobility.

Data from the association indicates that the number of highly congested, slot-restricted airports worldwide surged by more than a quarter over the past decade. Meanwhile, global passenger traffic is projected to nearly double by the mid-2040s. Without intervention, regulators and industry stakeholders risk sleepwalking deeper into a structural crisis.

How Legacy Rules Restrict Market Competition

The white paper, titled Airport Slot Policy – Rethinking Airport Access in a Capacity-Constrained World, details the heavy toll the current system takes on the broader ecosystem. Airports serve as critical public infrastructure meant to support their communities, transforming capacity management from a mere operational detail into a matter of urgent public interest.

The distribution of traffic remains starkly uneven across the globe. Less than a tenth of the world’s airports handle roughly two-thirds of all passengers. Most airports welcoming over 40 million travelers annually already operate at or near full capacity. The current system offers little visibility into how decisions are made regarding scarce capacity, prompting ACI World to advocate for transparent frameworks governing who requests access, who secures it, and why.

Metric / Indicator Data Point Global Congestion Growth Slot-restricted airports increased by over a quarter in the last decade Passenger Traffic Projections Global traffic expected to nearly double by the mid-2040s High-Volume Traffic Concentration Less than a tenth of airports handle nearly two-thirds of global passengers Capacity Status of Mega-Airports Airports handling 40M+ annual passengers operate at or near full capacity Market Concentration (Top 50 Congested Airports) The four largest airlines account for 67% of flights

Market dynamics suffer under historical guidelines that heavily favor incumbent carriers. In the 50 most congested airports worldwide, the four largest airlines control 67% of all flights. Because historical access rights accumulate over time and are rarely released back into the pool, new market entrants find it nearly impossible to compete.

The Path Forward for Regulators and Airlines

Defending a half-century-old status quo poses a greater risk to network stability than implementing reforms. ACI World maintains that a modernized framework would not dismantle industry stability; rather, it would inject necessary flexibility to accommodate evolving aviation demands and community needs.

Erbacci urged airline representatives and legacy industry bodies to move past historical resistance and insular mentalities. Airports are ready to execute the necessary operational changes, but they cannot secure the future of global aviation entirely on their own. Regulators must step up to the table to establish a transparent, collaborative system before capacity shortages constrain global economic growth further.