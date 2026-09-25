UNESCO Deputy Director: Pope visit is timely for global challenges

Pope Leo XIV will visit UNESCO in Paris on September 25, marking the first papal address to the UN agency since John Paul II in 1980. According to Deputy Director-General Åsa Regnér, the high-level visit comes at a critical time of global conflict, deep inequalities, and rapid technological change.

A Historic Return to UNESCO Amid Global Crisis

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Forty-six years after Pope John Paul II delivered his historic address at the United Nations agency dedicated to building peace and security through education, science, and culture, another pontiff is set to walk its halls. Pope Leo XIV arrives in Paris on September 25, kicking off an Apostolic Journey to France that runs through September 28.

The visit brings the Vatican’s moral voice directly to the international community at a time when multilateral institutions face intense pressure. Åsa Regnér, UNESCO’s Deputy Director-General, noted in an interview with Vatican News that the agency was established in 1945 to keep intellectual space open, preserve freedom of speech and scientific inquiry, and maintain facts free from political influence. Today, however, that mandate confronts a harsh geopolitical reality. Regnér pointed to compounding global pressures, highlighting climate change, deep inequalities, and an unprecedented surge in armed conflicts characterized by a troubling disrespect for international law.

Pope Leo XIV to Visit France to Focus on Faith, Culture and Europe

Confronting the Ethical Dilemmas of Artificial Intelligence

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Youth Forums and the Encyclical Magnifica Humanitas

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Alongside the Pope’s address, UNESCO has organized the Forum for Youth in the Era of AI. The gathering is designed to help young people reflect on contemporary technological challenges and draws direct inspiration from Pope Leo XIV’s recent encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas .

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Regnér emphasized that the papal text struck a chord with younger populations shortly after its release, hitting a nerve well ahead of recent warnings issued by tech industry insiders.

Even those who helped develop them are alerting us that this progress might be too quick to safeguard human dignity, rights and autonomy. Åsa Regnér, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO

Ahead of the papal visit, France hosted a preliminary youth discussion where the French Foreign Minister met with young participants who reviewed a facilitated survey. Rather than leaving digital governance entirely to a tech-savvy generation, the young delegates insisted that experienced generations must remain involved to share responsibility and guide ongoing dialogue.

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Strategic Timing for Multilateral Diplomacy

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The convergence of Pope Leo XIV’s peace message with pressing technological disruption creates a unique diplomatic moment for the UN agency. By addressing UNESCO’s partners, collaborators, and international member states on the opening day of his French journey, the pontiff reinforces ethical boundaries around emerging technologies where human agency risks being sidelined. Regnér observed that the visit serves as a strategic intervention, using the Pope's standing on ethics and human equality to bolster multilateral institutions struggling to manage an era of protracted global friction.