Vatican releases itinerary for Pope’s upcoming journey to Latin America

The Vatican has released the official schedule for Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic journey to South America, detailing a twelve-day itinerary across Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru from November 6 to 17, which includes visits to ten cities, local meetings, and designated national mottos.

Pope Leo XIV is set to embark on a sweeping 12-day apostolic journey across South America this November, covering ten cities in Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. The Holy See Press Office released the detailed itinerary, programme, logos, and mottos for the voyage, following initial dates announced on August 5.

Uruguay Itinerary: Montevideo, Paysandú, and Florida

The journey begins on November 6 when the pontiff departs Rome at 7:50 a.m. and arrives at Carrasco/General Cesáreo L. Berisso International Airport in Uruguay at 4:30 p.m. local time. Pope Leo XIV will be the first pope to visit Uruguay since St. John Paul II in 1988.

The motto for the Uruguayan leg is I bring you news of great joy , a line drawn from the angel’s announcement to the shepherds in Bethlehem. Events in Uruguay include an official welcome ceremony at Plaza Independencia, a courtesy visit with President Yamandú Orsi at his residence in the Edificio José Artigas, and evening vespers at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Sts. Philip and James.

On November 7, Leo travels to Paysandú to celebrate Mass at Parque París Londres before returning to Montevideo for meetings at the Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Catholic University of Uruguay. He will then lead a prayer vigil at the Centenary Stadium, which hosted the first FIFA World Cup in 1930. His time in Uruguay concludes on November 8 with Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Florida before departing for Argentina.

Pope Leo XIV to Visit France to Focus on Faith, Culture and Europe

Argentina Itinerary: Buenos Aires, Claypole, Córdoba, and Luján

Entering Argentina on November 8, Pope Leo will land at the Jorge Newbery Airpark at 4:30 p.m., marking the first papal visit to the country since St. John Paul II traveled there in 1987. The visit carries added significance as Argentina is the home country of Pope Francis. The motto chosen for this stage is Welcome everyone. Go and proclaim .

After an official welcome ceremony and a war monument visit, Leo will meet with Argentine President Javier Milei in the evening. The following day includes a morning stop in Claypole at the Pequeño Cottolengo Don Orione de Claypole—the nation’s largest institution caring for people with disabilities—followed by Mass at the Monumento de los Españoles. His schedule also features meetings with the work community at the Catholic University of Argentina and interfaith leaders at the Palacio San Martín.

Pope calls Diocese of Rome to pastoral evaluation: Do less and do it better

On November 10, the pontiff travels to Córdoba to celebrate Mass at the Military Aviation School, returning to Buenos Aires for a youth vigil. He celebrates his final Mass in Argentina on November 11 at the Basilica of Our Lady of Luján before departing for Peru.

Peru Itinerary: Lima, Chiclayo, and Missionary Roots

The final and longest leg of the journey takes place in Peru from November 11 to 17, returning the pope to a country where he spent two decades serving as a missionary and a bishop.

Photo: americamagazine.org

The Peruvian motto is Let us open our hearts .

Vatican Fundraising Context and Donor Dinners

The upcoming Latin American tour arrives against the backdrop of shifting Vatican financial strategies. Earlier this year, Pope Leo attended a July 29 donor dinner in Rome co-organized by the Vatican’s Laudato Si’ Center for Higher Education and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which featured a private concert by Andrea Bocelli and drew prominent figures including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Pope Leo XIV Vigil at Stade de France Draws 80,000 Young Catholics

Vatican-watchers have debated whether such events point to an Americanization of Vatican fundraising. While critics argue that high-profile donor access risks commercializing papal interactions, supporters suggest that tapping into American philanthropic networks is necessary to address the Holy See’s ongoing financial challenges.

Next Dates to Watch

Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic journey will officially commence on November 6, when he departs Rome at 7:50 a.m. for Montevideo, marking the beginning of the twelve-day South American itinerary.