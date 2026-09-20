Pope Leo XIV to Visit France to Focus on Faith, Culture and Europe

Pope Leo XIV will embark on his fifth international apostolic journey, visiting France from September 25 to 28, 2026. The official state visit includes stops in Paris, Lourdes, and Metz, addressing diplomatic relations with UNESCO, the state of the French church, and European unity amid ongoing global conflicts.

Official State Itinerary Across Paris, Lourdes, and Metz

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to make an apostolic journey to France from September 25 to 28, 2026, according to an announcement from Holy See Press Office Director Matteo Bruni. The visit marks the first time a pope has traveled to France on an official papal state visit since Pope Benedict XVI traveled to Paris and Lourdes in 2008. The journey responds to invitations issued by France’s head of state, local ecclesiastical authorities, and the director general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The program takes the pontiff through multiple regions. In Paris, he is expected to visit the newly reopened Notre Dame Cathedral, the historic Collège des Bernardins, and the headquarters of UNESCO. The itinerary also features a stop at the Marian Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, where local organizers prepared for a solemn Mass on the sanctuary’s lawn and an evening torchlight procession. The final leg of the journey brings the pope to the northeastern border city of Metz for an encounter focused on peace and European unity.

Diplomatic Ties and Global Conflict Themes

The upcoming visit underscores long-standing state connections between the Vatican and France. Pope Leo met with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 10, marking their first meeting since the pontiff’s election. President Macron previously met with Pope Francis in 2018, 2021, and 2022, alongside subsequent talks in Marseille, at the Borgo Egnazia G7 summit, and in Ajaccio.

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Beyond state diplomacy, the trip will feature targeted addresses on international affairs. Matteo Bruni noted during a Vatican press briefing that the pontiff’s speeches will touch upon society, humanity, technological progress, and artificial intelligence. can expect a reference to situations of conflict, Bruni said regarding the pope’s perspective on a world open to global challenges.

The visit to UNESCO headquarters highlights a dual milestone: the global agency’s foundational role in post-World War II education and culture, and the approaching 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and UNESCO, which will be celebrated in 2027. Pope Leo’s Polish predecessor remains the only other pontiff to have addressed the organization, doing so in 1980.

Record Adult Baptisms and the French Catholic Moment

Pope Leo’s arrival coincides with a notable demographic shift within the French church. Conference of Bishops of France data shows that the country registered over 21,380 adolescent and adult baptisms in 2026, including 8,100 catechumens between the ages of 11 and 17. Adult baptisms have grown 28 percent compared to the previous year, while youth baptisms rose 10 percent. These figures follow an upward trajectory that has more than tripled adult baptisms over the last decade.

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Pope Leo Heads to France — and Europe Will Be Watching

Despite the surge in older catechumens, broader long-term declines persist. Official data indicates that total baptisms halved between 2000 and 2022, with only 30 percent of children baptized in France today. Charles Mercier, a historian and sociologist of Catholicism at the École Pratique des Hautes Études in Paris, noted that the infant baptism collapse cannot be offset by the surge in adult baptisms, leaving open questions about whether overall church numbers are growing.

At the same time, experts point to a distinct cultural visibility. In a sense, being Catholic has almost become culturally ‘trendy,’ Mercier observed, noting increased interest across popular culture, media, and social networks. An estimated 80,000 young people are expected to greet Pope Leo at a sold-out gathering at the Stade de France during the journey.

Metz, Europe, and the Unresolved Questions of Renewal

The final phase of the apostolic journey centers on the northeastern city of Metz, where the pope will address the meeting titled To the roots of Europe for Peace and Unity entirely in English. This address will focus heavily on Europe’s past and future, examining themes of unity, diversity, and regional openness.

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While organizers prepare for massive crowds in Paris and Lourdes, sociologists and church leaders remain cautious about whether current youthful enthusiasm will translate into long-term structural revival. The French church continues to navigate a shortage of priests and catechists even as new converts—who tend to come from working-class and urban backgrounds, with a 62 percent female majority among adult catechumens—seek structured frameworks in an increasingly secular society.

Adding to the complex social backdrop, France enacted a law this August establishing a legal right to aid in dying following prolonged parliamentary debates. As Pope Leo prepares to address the nation’s spiritual and cultural identity, church officials and sociologists watch to see how these converging currents will shape the future of Catholicism in one of Europe’s most secularized nations.