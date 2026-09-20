UFC 331 Main Card Results: Van vs. Pantoja 2

Combat sports fans gathered to watch a fierce night of high-level martial arts action as the promotion hosted its latest major pay-per-view event. At the center of the card, the rivalry between elite flyweights took center stage, delivering a high-stakes championship rematch that lived up to its intense build-up. With championship gold and divisional supremacy hanging in the balance, both athletes pushed the pace from the opening bell, trading explosive sequences that kept the arena on edge.

As mixed martial arts enthusiasts tuned in for the Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 main card results, the overarching narrative centered on elite-level grappling, razor-thin striking exchanges, and the gritty resilience required to survive championship rounds. Beyond the headlining title fight, the main card featured a carefully curated lineup of rising contenders and veteran stalwarts looking to cement their status in their respective weight classes.

Title Rematch Dynamics and Championship Rounds

The main event rematch unfolded with tactical precision as both competitors sought to exploit openings from their previous encounter. Familiarity bred caution in the early exchanges, but the action quickly escalated as the fighters found their rhythm. According to live reporting from UFC.com, the championship clash demanded every ounce of endurance from both corners, turning into a grueling test of championship resolve.

Throughout the bout, momentum shifted back and forth across the scheduled rounds. The challenger pressed forward with relentless volume, while the defending champion relied on cage generalship and crucial grappling reversals. Judges at ringside and analysts watching live noted how competitive the scoring was, with every single frame carrying massive weight in the final tally.

Standout Performances on the Main Card

Before the championship fighters made their walk to the Octagon, the rest of the pay-per-view lineup delivered decisive finishes and technical masterclasses. In the featured co-main slot, a pivotal clash in the bantamweight division saw two surging contenders battle for a potential next shot at the title. The intensity carried over into the preliminary bouts that transitioned onto the main broadcast, showcasing the depth of talent currently populating the organization’s roster.

Fans witnessed crisp combinations, lightning-fast transitions on the canvas, and moments of sheer athletic brilliance. Each victor on the main card used their post-fight microphone time to call out top-ranked rivals, setting the stage for the next wave of matchmaking decisions from the promotion’s executive team.

Looking Ahead in the Flyweight Division

With the dust settled on a memorable night of fights, the immediate focus shifts to how the divisional rankings will adjust following these outcomes. The athletic commission will process medical suspensions, while the promotion’s matchmakers evaluate tape to map out the next logical steps for the victors and those looking to bounce back.

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As the sport continues its relentless global schedule, fight fans are already looking forward to the next numbered event on the calendar. Share your thoughts on the judges’ scorecards and join the conversation in the comments below to let us know who you want to see step into the cage next.