Rare Rock-Cut Tombs and Roman Camp Uncovered in Egypt’s Nile Delta

Egyptian archaeologists working in the Qalyubia Governorate have uncovered a series of rare rock-cut tombs alongside the upper-layer remains of a Roman military camp at the Tell el-Yahudiya archaeological site, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Subterranean Burials in the Eastern Nile Delta

The newly discovered rock-cut burials provide fresh evidence of funerary practices in the eastern Nile Delta. Subterranean structures here are uncommon due to the region’s predominantly clay-rich soil.

According to Dr. Hisham El-Leithy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the tombs date back to the late New Kingdom and remained in use through the Late Period. Portable artefacts recovered during the excavations support this assessment.

El-Leithy noted that the find is significant not only for its architectural variety, but also because comparable structures in northern Egypt are relatively limited to sites like Kom el-Shoqafa in Alexandria and positions along the northern coast.

Distinct Architectural Typologies

Dr. Ayman Ashmawy, adviser to the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, detailed two distinct architectural typologies among the finds.

The first design features a descending staircase leading to a hall equipped with burial niches or shafts. The second consists of a rectangular shaft opening into two separate burial chambers.

Anwar Abdel-Samad, Director-General of the Qalyubia Archaeological Area and head of the excavation mission, explained that associated artefacts recovered from the subterranean spaces allowed researchers to establish the chronology of the structures and map their period of use.

Overlapping Roman Military Strata

Positioned directly above the rock-cut tombs in the upper archaeological strata, ongoing excavations have continued to clear the remains of a Roman military camp.

Photo: egyptian-gazette.com

Officials indicated that these overlapping layers demonstrate how Tell el-Yahudiya remained strategically vital long after its funerary phase, seeing repeated occupation and structural adaptation across successive historical epochs.

Centuries of Continuous Occupation

The site carries deep historical roots anchored in the Hyksos period, during which a large camp was established there. Archaeological documentation shows that activity continued through subsequent Greek and Roman eras.

The mission’s ongoing work at the location focuses on further uncovering the military camp’s remains to clarify the shifting operational role of Tell el-Yahudiya over time.