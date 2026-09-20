Club América vs. Chivas: How to Watch the Liga MX Clásico Nacional

Club América hosts arch-rivals Chivas de Guadalajara at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday night, September 19, 2026, in the premier fixture of the Liga MX Apertura. Soccer fans in the United States can watch the broadcast live on Univision and TUDN, or stream the match via ViX.

The Stakes at the Top of the Apertura 2026 Standings

Few fixtures on the continental calendar carry the historical and table-climbing weight of a Clásico Nacional. As teams prepare for kickoff this Saturday, September 19, 2026, the two historic rivals sit separated by a razor-thin margin of just one point.

Guadalajara enters the weekend boasting five wins, two draws, and a single defeat. América mirrors that win column with five victories, but enters with a crucial game in hand.

Here is why that matters for the broader table race: a victory for Chivas solidifies their grip near the summit. Meanwhile, América has the clear opportunity to leapfrog their Guadalajara rivals entirely should they capitalize on their match in hand. With contenders like Toluca and Cruz Azul lurking close behind, any slip-up tonight triggers immediate volatility at the top of the Apertura table.

Recent Momentum and Match Formations

Both squads arrive at the Estadio Azteca carrying distinct recent memories. América looks to bounce back immediately following a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Cruz Azul in the Clásico Joven on September 13, a result that snapped a four-match winning run. Chivas arrives on an opposite wave of confidence, having dismantled Pumas 3-0 on the exact same day to extend their unbeaten streak to five matches and claim the league’s upper echelon.

Tactical setups for tonight’s clash reflect the high-stakes nature of the rivalry.

Starting XI for Club América set in a 4-2-3-1: Rodolfo Cota guards the net behind a backline of Kevin Alvarez, Ramon Juarez, Israel Reyes, and Dagoberto Espinoza. Alan Cervantes and Erick Sanchez anchor the midfield, while Brian Rodriguez, Raphael Veiga, and Isaias Violante support lone forward Henry Martin.

Rodolfo Cota guards the net behind a backline of Kevin Alvarez, Ramon Juarez, Israel Reyes, and Dagoberto Espinoza. Alan Cervantes and Erick Sanchez anchor the midfield, while Brian Rodriguez, Raphael Veiga, and Isaias Violante support lone forward Henry Martin. Starting XI for Chivas Guadalajara set in a 3-4-2-1: Raul Rangel is in goal, protected by defenders Luis Romo, Diego Campillo, and Daniel Aguirre. The midfield features Hugo Camberos, Ruben Gonzalez, Omar Govea, and Roberto Alvarado, with Santiago Sandoval and Ricardo Marin supporting central striker Angel Sepulveda.

Broadcast Details and Global Viewing Schedule

For international supporters tracking the broadcast, the fixture kicks off at 11:00 PM Eastern Time. But timezone conversions matter for viewers tuning in across North America.

Photo: bolavip.com

Time Zone Kickoff Time Eastern Time (ET) 11:00 PM Central Time (CT) 10:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) 9:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) 8:00 PM

For television viewers in the United States, coverage is split across Univision and TUDN USA. Cord-cutters preferring digital platforms can access the live stream exclusively through ViX. While ViX provides a free ad-supported tier, fans should note that live premium sports coverage requires a subscription to the platform’s Premium plan, as there is no universally confirmed free streaming alternative for this specific clash.

The Transnational Economics of Liga MX Derbies

Beyond the domestic pride etched into the Estadio Azteca pitch, high-profile fixtures like the Clásico Nacional function as vital anchors for the broader hemispheric sports economy. Broadcast rights distributed across major US Spanish-language networks highlight the deep commercial integration between Mexican football and North American media markets. Streaming platforms like ViX leverage these marquee matchups to drive subscriber acquisition across dual-language demographics, illustrating how domestic sporting rivalries directly fuel cross-border digital infrastructure investments.

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As the referee’s whistle blows tonight, millions will tune in not just for the regional bragging rights, but to witness a bellwether contest in Latin America’s most-watched domestic football league. How do you see the tactical battle playing out tonight—will Chivas extend their unbeaten run, or will América reclaim the upper hand? Let us know your score predictions below.