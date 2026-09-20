Vanderbilt Stuns NC State After Late End Zone Fumble: The ‘Music City Miscue

On September 19, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt secured an improbable 35-31 victory over NC State after Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey fumbled in the end zone while attempting an intentional safety with six seconds remaining, allowing Vanderbilt cornerback Cayden Van Daniels to recover the game-winning touchdown.

The Anatomy of a Late-Game Collapse

With just six seconds left on the clock, North Carolina State faced a fourth-and-3 situation from their own 5-yard line. Leading 31-28, the Wolfpack attempted to run out the clock by executing what should have been a routine safety play. According to reports, quarterback CJ Bailey intended to roll out, burn time, and fall to the ground or take a safety. Instead, defensive pressure dismantled the execution.

Miles Capers crashed through the line and knocked the ball directly out of Bailey’s hands. Cayden Van Daniels was there to scoop up the loose ball in the end zone, sealing an extraordinary finish. “It’s having true brotherhood,” Capers said of the defensive stand, “We trust each other, we’re going to play for each other, and we know that we not out of the fight no matter what.”

Historic Statistical Improbabilities

The sequence instantly entered college football lore, drawing comparisons to both the NFL’s legendary Music City Miracle from January 2000 and Miami’s infamous October 2023 blunder against Georgia Tech. ESPN data highlighted just how rare the collapse truly was. Over the preceding 20 seasons, college football teams holding the ball with a lead inside the final 10 seconds boasted a staggering 1,046-1 record, with Michigan’s 2015 loss to Michigan State serving as the lone historical outlier prior to this Nashville shocker.

For Vanderbilt (3-0), the fumble recovery in the end zone marked their only lead of the entire contest. It capped a massive rally that erased a 17-0 first-half deficit, matching the program’s largest comeback victory since beating Ole Miss back in 2012. “I can’t put into words what I felt. … You get one of those in a lifetime,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea stated, “We cheated the football gods today and got away with it.”

Weighing the Strategic Fallout for NC State

For NC State (1-2), the defeat compounded a difficult start to the 2026 campaign following a 34-8 loss at Virginia to open the year. “It’s just a play where you roll out, and you don’t get tackled,” Doeren explained to reporters. “You try to burn as much time as you can and then fall to the ground and protect the football. He got hit and didn’t protect the football. The plan was to take a safety, and you’re trying to run out the clock if you can.”

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Instead, the aggressive clock-management attempt left a gaping vulnerability. The miscue extended NC State’s drought, keeping them searching for their first road win against a Southeastern Conference opponent since 1977 as Vanderbilt celebrated an unforgettable night in Music City.