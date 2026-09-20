Fulham vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Match Prediction

Manchester United head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League, seeking their first victory of the season under manager Ruben Amorim following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, with new signings like Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo pushing for starting roles.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Mason Mount retains strong underlying creative value after operating intelligently in a left-sided No.10 role against Arsenal.

Manchester United arrive in West London carrying both optimism and urgency. Ruben Amorim’s side enters this fixture looking for their first Premier League win of the campaign. That search follows a frustrating 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Riccardo Calafiori’s 13th-minute header decided that opening weekend contest. But the tape tells a different story regarding United’s defensive structure. The back-three combination of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Luke Shaw effectively blunted Arsenal’s attacking unit featuring Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres, and Bukayo Saka.

Here is what the analytics missed: United actually generated encouraging sequences in the final third. New arrivals Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko all featured against the Gunners. Sesko’s late cameo hinted at immediate involvement, and Craven Cottage could stage his first Premier League start in red.

Personnel Shifts and Midfield Balance

Amorim deployed Mason Mount in a left-sided No.10 role against Arsenal. Mount operated intelligently behind Cunha, who spearheaded the attack as a central striker. Mbeumo provided width, pace, and energy on the right flank.

That tactical alignment meant club captain Bruno Fernandes dropped deeper to partner Casemiro in a midfield double-pivot. The pairing sought to balance grit with tactical guile. On the flanks, Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot handled wing-back duties.

But the bench offered a dynamic spark. Amad Diallo caught the eye after replacing Dalot on the right, injecting fresh urgency late in the match. The make-up of the matchday squad remains a central storyline, particularly concerning Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

Squad Fitness and Squad Management

Onana and Hojlund were notable absentees against Arsenal, sparking immediate questions over their availability. Amorim stated before and after the opening fixture that Onana had recovered from a pre-season injury. However, the Cameroonian goalkeeper had only completed three training sessions prior to the opener, handing Altay Bayindir the start.

Meanwhile, Hojlund faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford amid reported interest from clubs in Germany and Italy. The Danish striker was completely omitted from the 20-man matchday squad against Arsenal.

Injury concerns linger elsewhere in the squad. Noussair Mazraoui remains a doubt due to an ongoing thigh issue. Long-term absentee Lisandro Martinez continues his deliberate recovery path from an ACL injury.

Projected Lineups and Match Data

Amorim is expected to maintain his preferred 3-4-2-1 tactical framework as United chase a vital three points in London.

Photo: onefootball.com

Position / Role Projected Starter Key Squad Alternatives Goalkeeper Andre Onana Altay Bayindir Defensive Trio Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw Lisandro Martinez (Injured) Wing-Backs Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui (Doubt) Central Midfield Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes Tactical rotation options Attacking Midfield Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo Matheus Cunha Central Striker Benjamin Sesko Rasmus Hojlund (Uncertain future)

The Tactical Horizon at Craven Cottage

Fulham present a distinct tactical test, requiring United to convert their defensive stability into clinical transition play. If Amorim’s side can unlock the spatial connections between Mount, Fernandes, and Sesko, Craven Cottage could witness the exact offensive catalyst United’s season requires.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.