Matthew Rhys Makes Emmy History with Record-Breaking Double Win

Matthew Rhys made television history at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles by becoming the first actor to win two lead acting trophies in a single night. Honored for his roles in the psychological thriller The Beast In Me and the comedy series Widow’s Bay, the Welsh actor prompted an outpouring of national pride led by his sister, Rachel Evans.

The Bottom Line Historic Milestone: Matthew Rhys secured dual lead acting Emmys for The Beast In Me and Widow’s Bay.

Matthew Rhys secured dual lead acting Emmys for The Beast In Me and Widow’s Bay. Family and National Pride: Sister Rachel Evans highlighted the overwhelming response from Wales, where Rhys remains deeply rooted after 25 years abroad.

A Historic Night in Los Angeles

At the event held in Los Angeles, Matthew Rhys achieved unprecedented accolades, securing both the Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series award for The Beast In Me and the Best Lead Actor in a Comedy award for Widow’s Bay.

Accepting the honors, Rhys took a moment to honor his roots on the global stage. He paid tribute to the “great and good people of Wales, who were as much a nurturer as anyone else,” noting that “we are a small but mighty nation” before closing his speech with the traditional Welsh phrase “diolch yn fawr iawn.”

From Los Angeles Back to Wales

While Rhys walked the red carpet and accepted his trophies in California, his family experienced the milestones in real time. Rachel Evans, who attended the ceremony alongside her brother, described the atmosphere as surreal and emotional. Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, Evans shared that the family watched the trophies being engraved through tears of joy and fielded an enthusiastic phone call from Rhys immediately after the event.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Back home, the reaction was swift. Evans noted that the family woke up to an “overwhelming” wave of support from across Wales. Though Rhys has spent the last 25 years living abroad, Evans emphasized that Wales “is absolutely in his heart and is his home,” adding that the nation has consistently cheered on his career.

Television in Transition

Rhys’s historic double victory unfolded during a time when there is increasing recognition of diverse talent in the entertainment industry. His wins may pave the way for more actors from underrepresented regions to gain visibility and opportunities.

View this post on Instagram about matthew rhys makes emmy, Matthew Rhys Emmy From Instagram — related to matthew rhys makes emmy, Matthew Rhys Emmy

Key Emmy Milestones and Highlights Category / Show Winner / Recipient Notable Achievement Limited Series (The Beast In Me) Matthew Rhys Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series Comedy Series (Widow’s Bay) Matthew Rhys Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Looking Ahead at the Industry Impact

Reactions from the Welsh community similarly point to an expanding pattern of highlighting domestic creators on world stages.

For now, the focus remains on a celebrated homecoming of sorts—not physically, but through the resounding applause echoing from Los Angeles all the way back to the valleys of Wales. What do you make of Rhys crossing genre lines to capture both dramatic and comedic gold in the same evening? Share your thoughts in the comments below.