Chicago Hip-Hop Pioneer DJ Ice Box (Mark Josephson) Dies at 58

Mark “DJ Ice Box” Josephson, a Chicago hip-hop radio broadcaster who introduced local rap to a wider audience on WHPK-FM 88.5 during the 1980s, died July 19 at age 58 following a battle with frontotemporal dementia and ALS, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times in September 2026.

Long before commercial radio programmers knew what to do with the emerging genre, a college student with an Afro, glasses, and an ear for rhythm was holding down the late-night airwaves on the University of Chicago’s campus station. Josephson’s broadcast booth became a connection for a generation of South Side artists, bridging New York’s rap records and Chicago’s teenage rhyme spitters.

The Bottom Line The Pioneer: Mark “DJ Ice Box” Josephson began spinning rap records at WHPK-FM 88.5 in 1986 while studying Near Eastern languages and civilizations at the University of Chicago.

Mark “DJ Ice Box” Josephson began spinning rap records at WHPK-FM 88.5 in 1986 while studying Near Eastern languages and civilizations at the University of Chicago. The Impact: Operating at just 100 watts, the station’s signal reached much of the South Side, giving teenage groups like the Curfew Crew their first taste of radio exposure.

Operating at just 100 watts, the station’s signal reached much of the South Side, giving teenage groups like the Curfew Crew their first taste of radio exposure. The Legacy: Josephson later became an attorney but remained connected to hip-hop culture, attending a Common concert as late as 2024 proudly wearing his WHPK shirt.

Pounding the Pavement at 100 Watts: The WHPK Era

Back in 1986, commercial radio stations across Chicago rarely played hip-hop. Enter WHPK-FM 88.5, operating out of the University of Chicago with a modest 100-watt signal. Despite the limited wattage, the broadcast footprint reached much of the South Side, turning the dial into a connection for young kids obsessed with breakbeats and lyricism.

Josephson adopted the moniker “DJ Ice Box” and signed his sets with the signature tagline, “This is Ice Box keeping your hip-hop fresh.” While studying Near Eastern languages and civilizations during the day, he spent his nights championing a sound that mainstream radio wouldn’t touch. He played records sourced from New York and welcomed tapes from Chicago artists seeking their first radio exposure.

Darrell “Artistic” Roberts, a member of the teenage rap collective Curfew Crew from the area around 101st Street and State Street, recalled stumbling across the frequency in the mid-1980s. “They rapping,” Roberts remembered thinking. For local kids battling rival neighborhood crews, taping WHPK broadcasts was a ritual. If you were lucky, you called the station from a nearby payphone, handed over your cassette tape, and caught the ear of DJs willing to give local artists their first spin on the airwaves.

Defying Expectations Behind the Turntables

The culture surrounding early Chicago hip-hop was diverse, unexpected, and entirely grassroots. C. “Kingdom Rock” Sanders, a contemporary of the Curfew Crew and co-founder of the Chicago Hip Hop Heritage Museum, remembered Josephson’s striking visual contrast against the music he championed. “He was a slender, Caucasian, Jewish man with glasses and an Afro,” Sanders noted. “You would not expect him to be playing the music he was playing.”

That authenticity resonated deeply with the artists coming up through the studio doors. John Schauer, a fellow WHPK DJ who broadcast under the name J.P. Chill, emphasized that Josephson and his peers never tried to mimic Black culture. “We were just like, ‘We are who we are,’” Schauer explained. “We were different, and we were accepted.” Roberts echoed that sentiment, noting that mutual respect transcended racial lines. “Our spirits connected us to the culture,” he said.

Key Milestones in Mark “DJ Ice Box” Josephson’s Broadcasting Legacy Year / Era Milestone Significance 1986 WHPK-FM Debut Began hosting late-night rap as DJ Ice Box while studying at the University of Chicago. 1980s Mid-Decade Grassroots Community Bridge Provided rare radio exposure via 100-watt broadcasts to local South Side acts like the Curfew Crew. Later Years Legal Career & Cultural Preservation Transitioned into practicing law while remaining connected to hip-hop history. 2024 Public Cultural Appearance Attended a Common concert wearing a WHPK shirt, delighting fellow fans and his family.

From College Turntables to Lasting Cultural Memory

Life after college pulled Josephson toward a professional career in law, but the music never left him. He maintained his ties to the community he helped amplify during hip-hop’s foundational years. Decades later, his dedication still surprised and delighted those who knew him.

In 2024, Josephson attended a live concert by Common while wearing his WHPK shirt. His son, Ari Josephson, recalled the heartwarming reception his father received that night. “It was surreal to see a bunch of middle-aged Black guys get so excited to meet my dad,” Ari said.

Josephson’s death closes a chapter on the figures who built the infrastructure of Midwestern rap before major labels ever glanced toward the Windy City. He is survived by his wife, Lea, and his children, Ari and Shayna. But the echo of his late-night broadcasts—and that signature introduction keeping hip-hop fresh—remains etched into the bedrock of Chicago music history.

What are your memories of tuning into college radio during hip-hop’s golden era? Drop your thoughts or share your own stories of early underground broadcasting in the comments below.