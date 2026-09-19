Gisele Shaw Signs Exclusive NWA Deal, Vacates MLP Title

Gisele Shaw has officially departed Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling following her signing of an exclusive contract with the National Wrestling Alliance, a move punctuated by dropping the MLP Women’s Canadian Championship to Priscilla Kelly during the main event of MLP Mayhem.

The Bottom Line:

Gisele Shaw exited Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling after dropping her title to Priscilla Kelly, who competes under her former WWE NXT identity as Gigi Dolin.

Shaw signed an exclusive deal with the National Wrestling Alliance, where she previously captured the NWA Women’s Television Championship.

Priscilla Kelly is scheduled to defend the newly won MLP Women’s Canadian Championship against Nikki Storm, also known as Nikki Cross, at MLP’s upcoming Northern Rising pay-per-view in Toronto.

The Shift at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

The landscape of Canadian independent professional wrestling shifted sharply this week as Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling crowned a new Women’s Champion. In the main event of MLP Mayhem, Priscilla Kelly defeated Gisele Shaw to capture the gold. While the match was taped in advance, its broadcast followed hot on the heels of major career news for the former titleholder.

Here is the kicker. Shaw’s departure from MLP arrives directly on the schedule of her signing an exclusive contract with the National Wrestling Alliance. Shaw leaves behind a notable legacy in MLP as the inaugural Women’s Canadian Championship holder, having commanded the belt for more than a year following her victory in May 2025.

Stepping Into the NWA Title Picture

Shaw recently held the NWA Women’s Television Championship, but her ambitions extend far beyond secondary gold. Following the formal announcement of her exclusive deal, Shaw published a public roadmap outlining her immediate objectives within the organization.

She has already checked off signing the dotted line and securing the television title. Next on her radar is the prestigious NWA Women’s World Championship, with a long-term vision of anchoring the entire women’s division as the undeniable face of the promotion.

The MLP Northern Rising Fallout

With Shaw exiting the championship picture, MLP is pivoting quickly toward its next major event. The newly crowned champion Priscilla Kelly will face a severe test at MLP’s upcoming Northern Rising pay-per-view scheduled for October 3 in Toronto. Kelly’s challenger is none other than Nikki Storm, widely recognized by global audiences from her WWE run as Nikki Cross.

Photo: newsbreak.com

The card also features major title unification stakes for the men’s division. Josh Alexander and Stu Grayson are set to collide for the undisputed Canadian Championship. Alexander holds the official title status, while Grayson claimed the interim belt during Alexander’s lengthy recovery from a knee injury.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Northern Rising Key Matches Match Stipulation Priscilla Kelly vs. Nikki Storm (Nikki Cross) MLP Women’s Canadian Championship Match Josh Alexander vs. Stu Grayson Undisputed Canadian Championship Unification Match

What This Means for the Independent Landscape

Drop into the comments below to share your thoughts on Gisele Shaw’s NWA ceiling and whether Priscilla Kelly can successfully turn back the challenge of Nikki Storm in Toronto.