KPK Probes ATR/BPN Bribery Scandal After Raiding Dirjen’s Home

Kian Terang Perkara Suap Usai KPK Geledah Rumah Dirjen ATR/BPN

At the heart of the widening inquiry is a sprawling bribery and gratification scandal tied to the issuance of building rights titles, known locally as Hak Guna Bangunan (HGB), in Bogor Regency, West Java.

According to investigative filings and official disclosures, the probe advanced significantly following targeted raids by the Corruption Eradication Commission, widely known as the KPK. Investigators have methodically seized electronic evidence and financial documents, shedding light on illicit cash flows that stretch from private developers straight into the corridors of the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning, alongside the National Land Agency, commonly referred to as ATR/BPN.

Inside the Raid on the Dirjen PPTR Residence in Bekasi

The investigation gained sharp momentum on Friday, September 18, 2026, when KPK investigators executed a high-profile search at the private residence of Lampri, the Director General of Land and Space Control and Regulation, abbreviated as PPTR, within the Ministry of ATR/BPN. According to statements released by KPK Spokesperson Budi Prasetyo, the raid on the official’s home in Bekasi, West Java, yielded critical digital and physical evidence.

“Petang ini, tim penyidik beranjak melanjutkan penggeledahan di rumah tersangka Saudara LMP,” stated Budi Prasetyo, detailing the operational pace of the anti-graft agency as captured by Tempo.co. Investigators recovered documents and electronic devices explicitly containing clues regarding suspected money flows tied directly to the land administration racketeering scheme.

Photo: inews.id

This residential sweep followed closely on the heels of coordinated actions inside the Ministry of ATR/BPN offices earlier in the week. On Thursday, September 17, 2026, KPK search teams secured three vital workspaces inside the ministry building in Jakarta: the Directorate General of PPTR, the Directorate General of Land and Spatial Survey and Mapping (SPPR), and the Directorate General of Land Rights Determination and Registration (PHPT). Each targeted directorate plays a decisive gatekeeping role in approving, mapping, and granting legal land titles across the archipelago.

Tracing the Corporate Conduit at PT Summarecon Agung

Before closing in on Lampri’s Bekasi home, anti-corruption investigators targeted the corporate headquarters of major property developer PT Summarecon Agung Tbk in East Jakarta.

Photo: tempo.co

From the Summarecon offices, KPK teams confiscated corporate financial records, electronic equipment linked to land dispute blockages in Bogor Regency, and specific documents concerning Hak Guna Bangunan certificates. Investigators also seized financial paperwork allegedly connecting the developer to a corporate entity identified as PT KCJA.

Corporate Communications representative for PT Summarecon Agung Tbk, Rulli Lazuardi, addressed the developer’s stance on the ongoing legal proceedings. “Siap bekerja sama dengan seluruh pihak sesuai ketentuan yang berlaku, agar proses hukum dapat segera terselesaikan dengan baik,” remarked Rulli Lazuardi, as reported by Tempo.co, emphasizing the company’s commitment to cooperating fully with the investigators.

The total roster of suspects ensnared in this sweeping operation now stands at eight individuals. Alongside Lampri, the KPK has formally named Sontang Coin Manurung, head of the Bogor Regency Land Office; Adrianto Pitoyo Adhi, president director of PT Summarecon Agung Tbk; a private party named Rizal Pahlevi; and four close associates of Minister of ATR/BPN Nusron Wahid, namely Arif Sugiyanto, Fahd El Fouz alias Fahd A Rafiq, Muhammad Fakhry, and Erwin.

Institutional Accountability and Ministerial Scrutiny

Deputy Minister of ATR/BPN Ossy Dermawan moved swiftly to signal the ministry’s full cooperation with the anti-graft body. “Kementerian ATR/BPN tentunya menghormati tindakan hukum yang dilakukan oleh Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi atau APH,” stated Ossy Dermawan, acknowledging the gravity of the situation in remarks documented by Tempo.co. The ministry’s leadership insists they will place no institutional barriers in the path of prosecutors examining the systemic corruption that plagues land acquisition and certification processes.

KPK Geledah Rumah Dirjen ATR/BPN Lampri di Bekasi, Bawa Empat Koper

For now, the KPK analytical team is tasked with extracting and decoding the digital evidence recovered from both the Summarecon offices and the Bekasi residence.

What structural reforms do you think are necessary to permanently eliminate corruption in land titling and spatial planning? Share your thoughts in the comments below.