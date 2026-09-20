Sevilla 1-3 Barcelona: Raphinha Hat-Trick Inspires Comeback Win

FC Barcelona secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Sevilla at the Sánchez Pizjuán during LaLiga EA Sports action, driven by an exceptional attacking display from Raphinha. Hansi Flick’s squad successfully maintained their perfect record heading into the international break, overcoming an early setback in Andalusia before clinical finishing turned the fixture completely around.

The triumph in Seville gives the Catalan side three points before the upcoming Madrid derby between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid. Despite a challenging start, the visitors demonstrated resilience under high pressure.

Sevilla struck first in the 18th minute when Félix Correia drove brilliantly down the flank to deliver a pinpoint cross, allowing Fofana to finish powerfully past goalkeeper Livakovic, who was making his debut in the Barcelona goal.

Raphinha’s Heroics and Barcelona’s Immediate Response

The response from the visiting side was swift and decisive. Just minutes after falling behind, Raphinha capitalized on a precise through-ball from Andreas Christensen, slipping past Sangante with a sharp cut before slotting past goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to equalize.

The intensity on the pitch boiled over briefly following the goal when a minor on-field scuffle broke out between Kochorashvili and Lamine Yamal. The confrontation stemmed from Lamine Yamal responding to the home supporters with a gesture after an earlier shot sailed high over the crossbar.

As the first half drew to a close, Nervión nearly restored their advantage. Fofana executed a brilliant backheel to set up Correia inside the area, but a vital defensive intervention by Rodri thwarted the danger right before the interval.

The second period began with Lamine Yamal testing the defense with trademark left-footed drives curling toward the far post. Shortly after, Raphinha struck again in the 52nd minute, meeting a right-sided cross from Lamine Yamal with a powerful header to put the visitors ahead.

Securing the Points and Late Drama

Flick was forced into an unplanned tactical change shortly after the second goal when Christensen sustained an injury, bringing Gerard Martín off the bench. The substitution sparked protests from the home crowd and Sevilla coach Luis García Plaza because the referee halted play precisely as a Sevilla attacker was breaking clear on goal.

Photo: cadenaser.com

Raphinha sealed his hat-trick in the 69th minute to put the result beyond doubt. Initiating a rapid counter-attack from the back, Rodri fed Lamine Yamal, who supplied his second assist of the evening with a precise pass into space. The Brazilian captain finished delicately with a subtle chip over Vlachodimos, marking his second hat-trick in the span of a single week.

The victory confirms Barcelona’s domestic form as players depart for international duty.

What are your thoughts on Barcelona’s start to the season and Raphinha’s incredible scoring form? Join the conversation in the comments below and share this report with fellow football fans.