JP Kraemer Faces Expanded Investigation Over Domestic Violence Allegations

German automotive influencer Jean Pierre Kraemer, known publicly as JP Kraemer, is facing an escalation in legal scrutiny as the Dortmund public prosecutor’s office expands its ongoing investigation. Following public admissions of domestic violence and subsequent court testimony by his estranged wife, Julia Meck, the high-profile media figure’s corporate holding structure and commercial assets face severe operational headwinds.

The Bottom Line Corporate Exposure: Kraemer’s corporate network—anchored by the JP Holding GmbH—reports a balance sheet sum of roughly rund 26,3 Millionen Euro and 14,5 Millionen Euro in equity for 2024, backing operations that employ approximately 80 workers.

Kraemer’s corporate network—anchored by the JP Holding GmbH—reports a balance sheet sum of roughly rund 26,3 Millionen Euro and 14,5 Millionen Euro in equity for 2024, backing operations that employ approximately 80 workers. Legal Escalation: Dortmund prosecutors have expanded their investigation following a 22-second surveillance video from November 2024, introducing potential charges of aggravated assault that carry statutory prison sentences ranging from six months to ten years.

Dortmund prosecutors have expanded their investigation following a 22-second surveillance video from November 2024, introducing potential charges of aggravated assault that carry statutory prison sentences ranging from six months to ten years. Operational Reversal: Although Kraemer initially announced the shutdown of all 18 affiliated enterprises across tuning, retail, and hospitality, management and staff subsequently intervened to keep several core business operations running.

Corporate Footprint Under Scrutiny in Dortmund

The unfolding legal pressure centers heavily on the commercial empire built around the 45-year-old YouTube personality, who rose to prominence through formats like the former television show PS-Profis. Central corporate activities run through the JP Holding GmbH, which oversees key operating units including JP Performance GmbH, the PACE Automobil Museum, and the Big Boost Burger restaurant chain. According to public financial disclosures, the group’s corporate structure represents approximately rund 26,3 Millionen Euro in total assets alongside 14,5 Millionen Euro in equity capital.

That balance sheet stability is now colliding with severe reputational fallout. Several commercial partners swiftly severed business ties following public revelations regarding domestic violence. In an initial public statement published in late August, Kraemer declared his intention to shutter all 18 of his incorporated entities. However, operational reality quickly deviated from that initial directive. Management teams and employees stepped in shortly thereafter to keep multiple core operating units open, insulating roughly 80 jobs from an immediate liquidation process while Kraemer announced a personal leave of absence.

Surveillance Footage and Expanding Legal Framework

The trajectory of the criminal inquiry shifted significantly following the examination of physical evidence and formal testimony. On Friday, 25-year-old Julia Meck provided detailed testimony during a closed court session at the District Court of Dortmund alongside her legal counsel, attorney Ali Mojab. The proceedings follow the emergence of a 22-second surveillance recording captured on November 23, 2024, at Kraemer’s Dortmund workshop facility.

Photo: derwesten.de

The recorded material depicts a physical confrontation during which Kraemer is seen grabbing his then-partner by the neck and pushing her against a wall. Prosecutors in Dortmund are utilizing both this video evidence and Kraemer’s own public admissions—made across YouTube and Instagram platforms—to evaluate whether additional historical incidents occurred. While Kraemer has publicly acknowledged acts of physical violence and admitted to fabricating a prior claim regarding the death of his mother, legal experts note that online confessions do not replace formal judicial determinations of guilt.

Photo: 20min.ch

Under German criminal law, allegations of aggravated assault (gefährliche Körperverletzung) carry a standard statutory penalty ranging from six months up to ten years of imprisonment, with minor cases subject to sentences between three months and five years. If the Dortmund prosecutor’s office establishes sufficient suspicion, formal indictments will be filed, opening the path to a public trial and potential criminal records for the media personality.

Financial & Corporate Metric Reported Figure Holding Balance Sheet Sum (2024) ~rund 26,3 Millionen Euro Reported Equity Capital ~14,5 Millionen Euro Total Group Headcount ~80 Employees Affiliated Operating Companies 14 to 18 Entities

Market and Structural Fallout for Influencer Brands

For the approximately 80 employees anchored across Kraemer’s workshop facilities, museums, and gastronomy outlets, the decision by operational management to bypass total liquidation prevented an immediate solvency crisis. Yet, the ongoing expansion of the state prosecutor’s mandate ensures that the corporate holding group will remain under intense legal and financial monitoring as the judicial process in Dortmund advances toward a potential indictment.

Ermittlungen gegen JP Kraemer ausgeweitet!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.