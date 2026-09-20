Trump Rejects Oversight as Risks Mount

Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed concerns about artificial intelligence, arguing that additional regulation is unnecessary. His stance comes even as tech executives warn of severe risks and lawmakers pursue new oversight.

Trump’s position runs counter to a mounting wave of warnings from industry leaders and researchers. Major AI companies including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google—the developers behind Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini, respectively—have raced to build advanced systems. At the same time, they have disclosed security breaches and instances where their chatbots were used for malicious activity. Current and former researchers have warned that the technology could endanger humanity, with one suggesting there is a greater than 10% chance of it killing all humans.

Industry Leaders Split on Deceleration

In response to these risks, Anthropic head Dario Amodei recently called for industry-wide deceleration, independent model monitoring, and formal regulation. Sam Altman of OpenAI and Elon Musk of xAI have both said they agree with those recommendations.

Jack Clark, co-founder of Anthropic, told the BBC that a mandatory “kill switch” checked by a third party may be necessary for the sector.

Washington Struggles to Keep Pace

Despite these proposals, Altman noted at a San Francisco conference that Washington has struggled to keep pace with the technology. He urged the public to trust AI firms, stating, “The world should trust that we are going to do the right thing because it’s the right thing and we feel the magnitude of this.”

Lawmakers Push Forward With New Oversight

Lawmakers are pushing forward regardless of industry pleas for self-governance. In the United Kingdom, cross-party MPs and peers have identified human rights risks tied to artificial intelligence, concluding that existing laws are ill-equipped to address the technology’s rapid growth.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights published a formal report calling for a new dedicated bill on AI to address the scale and seriousness of the threats posed by automated systems. Meanwhile, US lawmakers continue examining legislative options to govern the rapidly evolving sector.