V8 Jaguar XJ8 Sells for Less Than a Used VW Polo

A flagship Jaguar XJ8 once priced at one million SEK is currently heading to auction via Bilweb Auctions with an estimated value of just 50,000 – 60,000 kronor—placing its valuation below a heavily driven Volkswagen Polo. Featuring a 300-horsepower 4.2-liter V8 engine, the vehicle represents a dramatic depreciation curve for British luxury engineering.

Engineering the Aluminum Flagship and the 4.2L V8 Architecture

When Jaguar introduced the XJ8, the brand positioned the vehicle as its ultimate technological flagship. Designed to challenge the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series, the development cycle involved heavy capital investment alongside then-owner Ford. Engineers utilized advanced construction techniques, including an aluminum-intensive architecture paired with a high-displacement V8 powertrain.

Early iterations of the platform relied on a 4.0-liter engine that faced documented engineering hurdles, specifically related to Nikasil cylinder bore wear and premature timing chain tensioner fatigue. However, the iteration heading to auction features the heavily revised 4.2-liter V8 powerplant. This updated engine variant introduced durable cast-iron cylinder liners and robust metal chain tensioners, directly resolving the material degradation vulnerabilities of the earlier builds.

According to Bilweb Auctions, the 4.2-liter unit delivers 300 hk and 411 Nm of torque. The auction house notes that the vehicle’s motor and drivetrain continue to operate smoothly, despite the high mileage.

Depreciation Reality Check Versus Modern Economy Cars

With an estimated auction value capped at 50,000 till 60,000 kronor, this luxury sedan undercuts a standard, well-used Volkswagen Polo that has covered 15 600 mil on mätaren.

The vehicle has rullat drygt 22 000 mil. Historically, the car covered long-distance transit between Stockholm and Grythyttan—a single-leg journey of approximately 30 mil enkel väg—which contributed to standard cosmetic wear over time. Bilweb Auctions highlights specific deferred maintenance items, noting that the interior headliner fabric has detached and the front-right power window mechanism is currently inoperative.

“Interiören präglas av klassisk Jaguar-känsla med träpaneler, läder och påkostade material” skriver Bilweb Auctions, emphasizing the traditional cabin aesthetics featuring genuine wood veneers and premium leather upholstery.

Celebrity Pedigree and Enthusiast Longevity

The XJ8 platform has maintained a distinct cultural footprint, drawing notable owners ranging from Hollywood figures like Angelina Jolie to the British royal family’s private vehicle pools. In Sweden, actor Ulf Brunnberg has remained a vocal advocate of the generation, noting his commitment to maintaining his own V8-powered XJ8 rather than transitioning to newer vehicle architectures. Brunnberg highlighted the enduring appeal of the classic lines, though noting modest annual mileage accumulation.

For prospective buyers evaluating the auction listing, the vehicle offers a mix of mechanical resilience and restoration overhead. As Bilweb Auctions outlines in the sales documentation, the car has been consistently utilized rather than neglected, leaving a clear runway for structural and cosmetic improvements for an enthusiast buyer willing to manage the upkeep of a vintage British luxury platform.