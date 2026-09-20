Ed Sheeran addresses Macklemore controversy at Philadelphia show

British singer Ed Sheeran addressed the ongoing music-industry controversy surrounding his Loop Tour during a Saturday concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, according to bbc.co.uk. Opening the show alone onstage, Sheeran spoke publicly for the first time about the fallout that erupted after American rapper Macklemore was removed from the tour following pro-Palestinian remarks.

Ed Sheeran Addresses Tour Controversy at Philadelphia Concert

I never wanted to be an activist musician but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about free speech and the most complex political issue on the planet, Sheeran told the audience, as reported by bbc.co.uk.

The Philadelphia sports stadium venue featured empty seats and a stripped-down setup at the start of the event, with ticket prices for the show dropping to as low as $32. Protesters waving flags gathered near the nearest transit stop outside Lincoln Financial Field, while press cameras positioned outside the entry gates observed the crowds streaming toward the venue.

Tour Lineup Changes and Timeline of Events

The tour disruptions followed an incident involving Macklemore, who performed his protest track Hind’s Hall and chanted Free Palestine in front of crowds while denouncing genocide and human rights violations during an opening set, according to usmagazine.com. Following alleged pressure from stadiums hosting future Loop Tour concerts this fall, the tour promoter dismissed Macklemore from the lineup ahead of his remaining eight scheduled gigs.

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Photo: wsj.com

Macklemore addressed his departure in a social media statement, writing, Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from the Loop Tour. I am not a victim. Ed Sheeran is not a victim.

Following Macklemore’s dismissal, supporting acts Lukas Graham and Finneas voluntarily withdrew from their own Loop Tour sets in solidarity with Macklemore and the Palestinian people. The exits left Sheeran to perform the Philadelphia show completely solo. The absence of opening acts caused the concert’s start time to be pushed back to 8:00 p.m. ET, shifting from an originally scheduled 5:30 p.m. start time that had previously accounted for multiple opening acts.

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Sheeran Responds to Backlash and Ticket Sales Impact

Sheeran clarified to fans at the start of the Philadelphia concert that the decision to drop Macklemore was made by his promoters rather than himself. My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, he stated, adding that his commitment to his fans drove his return to the stage. He also admitted that he had made mistakes during difficult decisions.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Prior to the concert, Sheeran noted that he had spent the week attempting to resolve the scheduling and lineup conflict. I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. … I have spent this week trying to build bridges, to find a solution and unfortunately, was unable to do so, he stated.

Amid the fallout, ticket sales declined and ticket prices dropped for the remaining United States leg of the Loop Tour. While fans reported obtaining ticket refunds, Ticketmaster and concert promoter Messina Touring Group did not confirm whether reimbursements were being issued.

Ed Sheeran Addresses Macklemore Tour Exit Amid Robert Kraft Boycott Claims

Philanthropic Pledges Amid the Fallout

Following his removal from the tour, Macklemore pledged to donate his $1 million Loop Tour salary to Palestinian organizations, while challenging New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to do the same, according to usmagazine.com. Kraft subsequently revealed that he and Sheeran each planned to donate $2 million to provide humanitarian aid.

Ed Sheeran set to perform amid Macklemore tour controversy