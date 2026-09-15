Ed Sheeran Addresses Macklemore Tour Exit Amid Robert Kraft Boycott Claims

Pop star Ed Sheeran confirmed that venue pressures and Robert Kraft were involved in the situation that saw Macklemore removed from his stadium tour following pro-Palestine remarks at MetLife Stadium.

The collision of global politics and major stadium touring came to a head when New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Macklemore became embroiled in a high-stakes dispute over onstage activism. Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, alleged that Kraft orchestrated a stadium boycott that ultimately squeezed him off the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran’s tour.

MetLife Stadium Performances and the Activism That Triggered the Boycott

The controversy ignited during Macklemore’s opening performances for Sheeran’s Loop Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, on September 4 and 5. Stepping onto the stage, the Seattle rapper shouted Free Palestine and performed his protest song Hind’s Hall, which takes aim at Israel’s military actions in Gaza and honors student demonstrators at Columbia University.

Robert Kraft’s Ultimatum and the Promoter’s Decision to Cancel Dates

Following the New Jersey shows, the tour’s infrastructure began to fracture. Messina Touring Group, the promoter for the U.S. Loop Tour, announced that multiple venues had notified them that they would refuse to host any concert featuring Macklemore on the bill.

Macklemore Dropped from Ed Sheeran Tour Over Pro-Palestine Remarks

“As the concert promoter for Ed Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour, we have been notified by venues on the upcoming U.S. tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans. After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates.” Photo: justjared.com Messina Touring Group, Tour Promoter

Macklemore subsequently claimed that Robert Kraft played a central enforcement role behind the scenes. According to the rapper, Kraft called Sheeran to state that he would not be allowed to perform at Gillette Stadium and had rallied other venue owners to issue a collective ultimatum.

Kraft later confirmed his decision to bar Macklemore from Gillette Stadium, citing recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that he argued crossed a line into hate speech. Kraft did not publicly address the allegations that he organized a broader pressure campaign across competing stadiums.

Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence on Venue Pressures and Tour Realities

Facing the potential cancellation of his entire schedule, Ed Sheeran released a detailed statement on Instagram on Tuesday, September 15, to clarify his position. He stated that while he approved Macklemore’s original setlist and spent a week trying to build a bridge with venues and stakeholders, the ultimate removal was an administrative reality.

Photo: Nbcnews

“I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. One of those people was Robert Kraft. I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final.” Ed Sheeran, Recording Artist

Sheeran emphasized that Macklemore’s contract was held by the promoter rather than himself, and he chose to continue the tour to protect the livelihoods of his touring crew, musicians, and other support acts. He added that he avoids using his professional platform for politics because his audiences span diverse backgrounds and attend concerts seeking a shared, non-partisan sanctuary.

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Supporting Artists Withdraw as Cultural Fallout Widens

The dismissal triggered solidarity withdrawals from other supporting musicians scheduled for upcoming tour stops. Aaron Rowe announced his departure, writing on social media that he could not stand by while billionaires used their economic power to silence voices speaking out against the conflict in Gaza.

Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence After Macklemore’s Tour Exit and Robert Kraft Claims

As the tour prepares to resume in Philadelphia, the clash highlights the deep polarization surrounding live entertainment venues, political expression, and the governance of stadium stages across the United States.