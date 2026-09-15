Thomas Reis Arrives in Turkey to Finalize Agreement With Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor parted ways with head coach Fatih Tekke on September 1, 2026, following a Europa League playoff exit. As the club sits eighth in the Super Lig with seven points, German manager Thomas Reis arrived in Turkey on Tuesday to finalize an agreement and prepare for an upcoming match against Galatasaray.

Fatih Tekke’s Abrupt Exit After Europa League Exit

Fatih Tekke, who had led the club since March 2025 and won the Turkish Cup the previous season, tendered his resignation.

Misfortune and bad luck are all acceptable, but I cannot accept this performance. I cannot sleep with this feeling. May everyone forgive me. We did our best. Fatih Tekke, via Fanatik

Trabzonspor finished the match with nine players after Ruslan Malinovskyi and Sidny Lopes Cabral were sent off in Budapest. Following the defeat, Callum O’Dowda, Marius Corbu, Dele, and Krisztian Lisztes scored for Ferencvaros. Although the club’s board initially rejected Tekke’s resignation and slated him for a Monday fixture against Amedspor—which ended in a 2-1 defeat featuring a goal from Mohamed Salah and a 90th-minute winner from Gift Orban—vice-president Serkan Kilic met with the coach on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to mutually agree on his departure.

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Summer Spending and High-Profile Signings

The managerial turmoil unfolds against the backdrop of a summer transfer window where Trabzonspor made new signings. The club made a major splash by securing Mohamed Salah on a two-year contract following his summer exit from Liverpool.

The Egypt international’s financial package includes a €17million (£14.5m, $19.6m) per annum structure, consisting of a €10m salary and a €7m signing-on fee paid each season, alongside 20 per cent of merchandise sales related to him. In addition to Salah, the club brought in high-profile free agents including Fabinho from Al Ittihad, alongside Malinovskyi from Genoa and Cabral from Benfica.

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Thomas Reis Arrives in Turkey for Final Negotiations

Following a brief interim period under Huseyin Cimşir—who oversaw a 5-0 victory against Genclerbirligi followed by a 1-0 defeat to Konyaspor on September 12—Trabzonspor moved quickly to secure a permanent successor. German manager Thomas Reis arrived in Turkey on Tuesday evening to finalize terms on a preliminary agreement.

Talks between Trabzonspor and Reis outlined a short-term contract structure, with the Turkish side moving to reach terms with the German coach regarding his current obligations with Bulgarian club Ludogorets. Reis had taken charge at Ludogorets in July 2026 following a stint with Samsunspor in the Turkish Super Lig, recording seven wins, three draws, and one loss across 11 matches.

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League Standings and the Upcoming Galatasaray Fixture

Trabzonspor currently sits in eighth place in the Super Lig table with seven points collected from their opening five matches, registering two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Meanwhile, league leaders Galatasaray sit at the top of the standings with 13 points.

Photo: christian-dogma.com

The incoming manager faces an immediate test as Trabzonspor prepares to host Galatasaray on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Papara Park for the sixth matchday of the Turkish Super Lig campaign.