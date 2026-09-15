KCC Named Title Sponsor for 2026-2027 KBL Pro Basketball Season

Defending champion Busan KCC has secured a commercial partnership, becoming the official title sponsor for the 2026–2027 KBL season following an agreement finalized at the KBL Center on September 15. The upcoming campaign will officially run under the tournament title ‘2026-2027 KCC Professional Basketball,’ tipping off on October 3 at the Busan Sajik Gymnasium.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Securing the Brand: Inside the KBL-KCC Agreement

The formalization of the 2026–2027 title sponsorship marks the seventh time KCC has assumed the mantle. Previous title sponsorships span the 2005–2006, 2009–2010, 2014–2015, 2015–2016, 2016–2017, and 2024–2025 campaigns, cementing a corporate alignment with the Korean Basketball League.

The agreement was officially struck at the KBL Center, with key leadership present from both sides. KCC was represented by Vice President Baek Chang-gi, Promotion and Marketing Managing Director Cho Gong-hoon, and General Manager Choi Hyung-gil. Representing the league were KBL Commissioner Lee Soo-kwang and Secretary General Shin Hae-yong.

Under the terms of the contract, KCC secures commercial rights. These include official naming rights for the 2026–2027 tournament, arena advertising privileges across all 10 club venues, and promotional authority over official league collateral.

Strategic Timeline to Tip-Off

The operational calendar moves rapidly following the agreement. Ahead of the opening fixture, the league will host a media day on September 29 at 2:00 PM, featuring head coaches and roster centerpieces from all participating franchises.

The competitive schedule officially commences on October 3.

KCC Title Sponsorship History & Key Operational Details Category Details Current Agreement Date September 15 Official Tournament Name 2026-2027 KCC Professional Basketball Total Title Sponsorships 7th season (Including 2005-06, 2009-10, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2024-25) Opening Matchup Busan KCC vs. Changwon LG (October 3, Busan Sajik Gymnasium) Media Day September 29 (2:00 PM)

Corporate Footprint and League Integration

Operating under the management philosophy of “creating value for a better life,” KCC functions as a global applied material chemistry enterprise. The firm supplies specialized technologies and products—ranging from architectural materials and coatings to silicones and advanced materials—backed by eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

But the commercial stability provided by this corporate backing goes beyond mere signage.

As the opening whistle at Busan Sajik Gymnasium draws closer, the focus shifts entirely from the boardroom to the hardwood. With the official nomenclature locked and the front offices aligned, the reigning champions face the ultimate target on their backs.

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