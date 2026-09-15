Famous Actor’s Wife Draws Attention With Latest Bikini Photos

Yoon Hye-jin stunned fans with toned abdominal muscles during a yacht outing, sharing photos on September 13. Simultaneously, Sami Sheen drew attention for beach photoshoots and OnlyFans earnings, while her estrangement from father Charlie Sheen persists alongside revelations about her role in his 2017 sobriety.

Yoon Hye-jin Showcases Toned Physique on Yacht Excursion

Ballet dancer Yoon Hye-jin drew widespread attention by sharing updates from her leisurely time aboard a yacht, highlighting a remarkably toned physique along with photos showcasing her toned physique. The former principal dancer with Korea National Ballet posted several images on her personal account featuring the caption, I got to see both the sunrise and sunset today. Lucky me.

The photos captured Yoon relaxing against a backdrop of blue seas while wearing a pale pink bikini. Observers noted her straight shoulders, slim arms and legs, and narrow waistline along with clearly defined abs sculpted through consistent exercise. Friends and internet users flooded the comments section with reactions of awe.

Other commentators added that the images could easily be paparazzi photos of an overseas celebrity while marveling at her athletic conditioning. Yoon married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and the couple shares a daughter named Jion.

Sami Sheen Celebrates Financial Independence Through OnlyFans

In a separate corner of celebrity media, Sami Sheen captured public interest through a high-profile photo series. The 22-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen rocked a hot pink two-piece in an eye-popping photo shoot staged on a beach at dusk. Posing with her arms over her head, the images drew strong engagement from her 236,000 Instagram followers.

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Beyond social media modeling, Sami has established significant financial independence. She is one of the top earners on OnlyFans, utilizing the platform to fund her own lifestyle. According to data cited in the reporting, she has earned well over $3 million since she joined the site in June 2022, reportedly pulling in an estimated $80,000 a month.

Estrangement From Charlie Sheen Persists Despite Sobriety Revelation

The recent bikini images arrive amid a continued estrangement between Sami Sheen and her actor father, Charlie Sheen. The last time the two were seen together in public was at a restaurant in March 2024 alongside Denise Richards and Sami’s sister Lola. While the family rift continues, recent media projects shed light on Sami’s inadvertent role in her father’s recovery.

In his memoir The Book of Sheen and his Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen , both released last year, the actor revealed that an interaction with Sami in 2017 convinced him to quit alcohol and drugs for good. After drinking three coffees with whiskey, he asked a friend to pick Sami up from an appointment. Observing his condition, Sami grew very quiet, prompting the actor to reflect on his behavior.

Photo: Koreaboo

“Why is Dad not driving – again? Why isn’t it just the two of us in the car like it used to be? When will that moment ever return? When will Dad ever return? I miss him.” Charlie Sheen, via Daily Mail