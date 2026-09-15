State and local leaders across Montgomery County have secured a substantial financial boost, announcing a combined $6,127,320 in state funding dedicated to local infrastructure and public safety improvements. Senator Maria Collett, alongside a coalition of state representatives, detailed the distribution of these Local Share Account (LSA) grant awards for 20 distinct projects within the 12th Senatorial District. According to Senator Collett, the newly approved state resources directly target pressing community needs, ranging from modern law enforcement equipment and facility safety upgrades to public park enhancements and crucial water and sewer utility repairs.

The funding package represents a collaborative effort involving state legislators, local municipal leaders, and Governor Shapiro. By channeling state grants into these targeted regional projects, officials aim to reinforce the infrastructure underpinning daily life in Montgomery County. The investments span multiple municipalities, touching on everything from recreational amenities for families to vital municipal services and environmental health protections.

“I was excited to secure over $6 million in state funding for projects that reflect our communities’ real needs and priorities: making sure our parks are accessible, our utilities run efficiently and local police have the tools they need to protect our neighbors,” Senator Collett said.

Law Enforcement, Utility, and Community Safety Investments

A significant portion of the funding focuses on bolstering local emergency services and maintaining foundational utilities. In Ambler Borough, $167,188 has been allocated for the purchase and upfitting of two police vehicles. Meanwhile, Horsham Township received $65,000 to upgrade mobile data terminal equipment in police department vehicles, alongside a separate $75,000 grant to install lights at the pickleball courts located within the Horsham Township Municipal Complex.

Water and sewer authorities in the district are also seeing major relief. The Horsham Water & Sewer Authority secured $51,415 for a new service truck and an additional $600,000 dedicated to a water main replacement project along Summer and Cottage Avenues. Further north, the Hatfield Township Municipal Authority was awarded $288,039 to replace sluice gates at its local water treatment plant, and Souderton Borough secured $267,000 for wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

Support for vulnerable populations and community gathering spaces forms another pillar of the LSA package. The Montgomery County Redevelopment Authority pulled in $990,000 to implement the Mitzvah Circle Campus Safety Assessment Implementation Project. Representative Melissa Cerrato emphasized the profound local impact of these awards, noting the vital community role played by organizations like Mitzvah Circle in supporting individuals facing unexpected hardships.

“Whether it be support for our local law enforcement or resources to keep our water clean and healthy, we will all see improvements for Montgomery County,” Representative Cerrato stated.

Parks, Recreation, and Facility Enhancements

Quality-of-life projects received robust backing through partnerships with local representatives, bringing tangible upgrades to neighborhood parks and community facilities. In Lansdale Borough, $824,174 was earmarked for improvements to Memorial Park, while another $366,432 will fund new playground equipment and site upgrades at York and Susquehanna Park. Representative Steve Malagari highlighted the practical nature of these municipal investments, pointing to enhanced recreational spaces and improved community amenities.

Photo: senatorcollett.com

“These are practical projects people will actually see and use,” Representative Malagari said. “We’re talking about better playgrounds, new shade trees for families to enjoy, and important upgrades to our wastewater treatment plants.”

MCDC Presents: State Senator Maria Collett- Judges Matter, Vote on November 2nd

Additional recreational and infrastructure funding reached Hatboro Borough, where $229,955 was secured to purchase and install a water slide at the Hatboro Memorial Pool. Hatboro also received $333,932 to acquire a new street sweeper for maintaining the borough’s 22.5 miles of roadway, and $379,990 to purchase two modular vehicle barrier systems complete with trailers.

Security enhancements at educational and residential care sites also received funding. The Montgomery County Redevelopment Authority secured $200,000 to install safety and security measures at Fairwold Academy, a project championed by Representative Ben Sanchez to ensure a secure environment for students with complex emotional, behavioral, and intellectual needs. An additional $250,000 was awarded to the redevelopment authority for courtyard renovations at the Peter Becker Community Courtyard.

Next Steps for District Projects