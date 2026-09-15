Man Put on Trial in Bordeaux for Sending Death Threats to Emmanuel Macron via Personal Phone

When an unemployed former engineer from the Gironde region allegedly began dispatching crude text messages and direct threats to the personal mobile phone of French President Emmanuel Macron, it triggered more than just a routine police inquiry.

From Anonymous USB Drives to Presidential Text Messages Between March and June 2026, the French head of state received a total of 19 SMS and voice messages sent directly to his private telephone number. According to court proceedings covered by Sud-Ouest, the content of these communications was intensely hostile. The defendant, a resident of Landiras south of Bordeaux, hurled vulgar insults at the president, writing phrases such as, “Your balls are nonexistent and your integrity already in hell,” alongside terms like “asshole” and “little bitch.” Photo: gala.fr However, one particular message crossed the legal threshold from offensive language into explicit physical intimidation. Vice-prosecutor of the Republic Clara Passerieux highlighted a chilling line read aloud during the hearing: “You cannot win against me this way, there can only be a bullet in my head or yours.” This severe escalation prompted the Élysée Palace to file an official criminal complaint, though the presidential palace opted not to constitute itself as a civil party in the proceedings.

Unraveling a Paranoiac Profile and the Mystery of the Lost Data The man sitting in the dock on September 10 cut a surprisingly subdued figure. Sporting a shaved head, three days of beard growth, and dressed plainly in black clothing with sneakers, he remained largely silent with his hands crossed. His composed demeanor in the courtroom stood in stark contrast to the aggressive vitriol found in his digital transmissions. Photo: ladepeche.fr When questioned by presiding judge Jean-Luc Ybres about how he managed to acquire the private contact details of the French president, the defendant offered a bizarre explanation. He claimed he received the number anonymously five years prior in Marmande via a USB drive dropped directly into his mailbox. That mysterious storage medium allegedly contained not only Emmanuel Macron’s personal digits but also the contact information for numerous media outlets. The accused framed his initial outbursts as protests aimed at halting what he termed “the genocide in Palestine” and ongoing arms sales to Israel. During police custody, he reportedly voiced fantasies of prosecuting the head of state for high treason and claimed credit for previously establishing a Yellow Vest website and intervening to halt the 2018 protests with “interior services.”