NASA Artemis II commander Reid Wiseman traded deep-space flight for a high-speed IndyCar preview ride in Washington, D.C., reaching speeds up to 180 mph ahead of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

Astronaut Reid Wiseman stepped far outside standard flight profiles to ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports during preliminary events for the inaugural Freedom 250 Grand Prix. The honorary track appearance put the veteran aviator in a dual-seat NTT IndyCar Series car driven before the race on the National Mall and historic city streets of Washington, D.C. Wiseman anticipated hitting speeds between 170 and 180 mph along a 1.66-mile or 1.7-mile circuit that winds past landmarks like the National Archives Building and the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

From 39 Times the Speed of Sound to the National Mall

Having recently served as commander of the historic Artemis II mission that looped around the moon, Wiseman noted the distinct physics of terrestrial speed.

Photo: wmar2news.com

Reid Wiseman, Artemis II Commander, noted via NewsNation that they had been doing 39 times the speed of sound on Artemis II, but that day was going to be visceral.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix marks the first time an auto race has been held on the National Mall, forming part of the broader celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

Reid Wiseman, Artemis II Commander, stated via NewsNation that those folks cared, they loved that nation, you could feel it exuding from everyone out there that day, and that it was a great place to be.

The Legacy of Artemis II and Deep-Space Exploration

Wiseman’s presence in Washington connects back to a milestone chapter in human spaceflight. Launched on April 1, 2026, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Wiseman teamed up with fellow NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen aboard the Orion spacecraft, propelled by the Space Launch System rocket. The ten-day test flight carried the four crew members around the moon and back, marking the first crewed journey beyond low Earth orbit in over half a century.

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Artemis II Astronauts Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover Retire From Spaceflight

Photo: Okdiario

During the voyage, the crew reached a distance of over 240,000 kilometers from Earth, breaking prior human distance records while capturing detailed imagery of the lunar far side. Reflecting on the profound psychological impact of viewing Earth and the sun from deep space, Wiseman described the experience in terms that stretched human cognitive limits during a conversation with crewmate Victor Glover.

(Translated from Spanish: I don't think humanity has evolved enough to be able to understand what we are seeing right now.)

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The mission concluded safely with a splashdown on April 10, 2026, validating core life-support and navigation systems ahead of future lunar landings. The crew also honored personal ties during the flight, naming a lunar crater after Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll, with whom he shares two daughters.

A Lifelong Career in Naval Aviation and NASA Leadership

Born in Baltimore on November 11, 1975, Wiseman’s engineering and flight background spans decades of rigorous service. He graduated from Dulaney High School in 1993 before earning a bachelor’s degree in Computer and Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1997 and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in 2006. Commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps, he earned his designation as a Naval Aviator in 1999, flying the F-14 Tomcat and F/A-18F Super Hornet before graduating from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and deploying twice to the Middle East.

MISIÓN ARTEMIS II: La emotiva despedida del astronauta Reid Wiseman

NASA selected him as an astronaut candidate in 2009. His spaceflight resume includes serving as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station for Expeditions 40 and 41 in 2014, where he completed more than 300 scientific experiments and logged nearly 13 hours across two spacewalks. He later served as chief of the astronaut office from 2020 to 2022. Earlier this month, WMAR-2 News reported that Wiseman is transitioning to emeritus status at NASA, a role focused on training and mentoring the next generation of astronauts, following local recognition including participation in Dulaney High School’s Homecoming Parade.

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Congressional Honors and Upcoming Public Appearances

The high-speed track ride serves as a preliminary celebration before a major official recognition in the capital. Wiseman confirmed plans to return to Houston briefly before traveling back to Washington, D.C., where he and the rest of the Artemis II crew will receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump. As INDYCAR fans filled the stands for the 147-lap Freedom 250 race broadcast live across FOX networks, the appearance underscored how public enthusiasm for crewed space exploration continues to intersect with national celebrations on American soil.