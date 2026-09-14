Rocket Lab Protests NASA’s Mars Telecom Award To Blue Origin

Rocket Lab filed a formal protest with the Government Accountability Office on September 11, 2026, challenging NASA’s decision to award a $700 million Mars communications orbiter contract to Blue Origin.

The $700 Million Mars Telecommunications Network Award

The competition centers on a vital piece of interplanetary infrastructure known as the Mars Telecommunications Network, or Mars Telecommunications Network (MTN). NASA announced on September 1, 2026, that it selected Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company to design, develop, integrate, launch, and operate the dedicated communications spacecraft. Congress secured funding for the initiative through a budget reconciliation bill passed in July 2025.

Unlike traditional orbiters that split their focus between scientific data collection and communications relay, MTN will function entirely as a dedicated space-based communications bridge. The spacecraft must transmit science data, imagery, navigation information, and critical mission commands between Earth and assets operating on or around the Red Planet. NASA established a firm-fixed-price structure with a maximum potential value of approximately $700 million.

Blue Origin plans to base the mission on its Blue Ring spacecraft platform, which combines solar-electric and chemical propulsion. The NASA contract requires delivery of the completed spacecraft no later than December 31, 2028, with full operations scheduled to begin by 2030.

Rocket Lab’s GAO Challenge and Eligibility Claims

The award immediately drew pushback from an unsuccessful bidder. The company contends that NASA’s evaluation of its technical proposal contained serious errors.

Photo: Space Daily

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Furthermore, the legislation specified that qualifying bidders must have received NASA funding in fiscal year 2024 or 2025 for a commercial Mars Sample Return design study, and must have proposed an independently launched telecommunications orbiter supporting an end-to-end sample return mission.

“NASA’s award decision appears to be inconsistent with the eligibility criteria mandated by Congress.” Rocket Lab, via X statement

In its filing, Rocket Lab asserted that its lower-cost Mars Sample Return architecture featured a dedicated standalone communications orbiter built on its Explorer platform, claiming it was the sole commercial bidder to offer such a configuration. In addition to questioning eligibility rules, the company criticized NASA’s technical evaluation as an inconsistent and punitive review that relied on incorrect conclusions.

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A Striking Commercial Reversal

The dispute creates an ironic historical echo within the commercial space sector. In 2021, Blue Origin filed its own protest with the GAO after NASA selected SpaceX to develop the first human lunar landing system for the Artemis program. When the GAO rejected that protest in July 2021, Blue Origin pursued a federal court challenge that was dismissed that November.

Photo: ibtimes.sg

That initial setback did not end Blue Origin’s pursuit of lunar contracts; NASA eventually introduced a second provider track, and Blue Origin secured a lunar lander contract in 2023. Now, the roles are reversed, with Rocket Lab adopting the challenger’s posture while Blue Origin defends its newly won award.

The GAO review does not automatically halt Blue Origin’s work or remove the company from the project, leaving the final outcome dependent on the federal watchdog’s upcoming evaluation.

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The Urgency Behind the Mars Telecom Schedule

Beneath the procurement dispute lies a pressing operational timeline. NASA’s existing data-relay fleet at Mars is aging rapidly. The Mars Odyssey spacecraft launched in 2001, and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter followed in 2005.

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As future robotic missions, potential sample return campaigns, and eventual human exploration in the late 2030s or early 2040s approach, the demand for high-bandwidth data transmission will escalate. A dedicated relay orbiter allows surface rovers and landers to utilize smaller radios while forwarding massive volumes of scientific data back to Earth.

Rocket Lab shares slipped in overnight trading, closing up 2% at $62.95 on Friday but finishing the week down 2% amid a broader five-week decline.