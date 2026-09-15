Cardiff to Host 2029 UEFA Women’s Champions League Final

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium has missed out on hosting the 2029 UEFA Women’s Champions League final after European football’s governing body selected Cardiff’s Principality Stadium instead. The decision was confirmed following a UEFA Executive Committee meeting, dealing a blow to the Football Association of Ireland’s major event ambitions.

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The Bidding Landscape and UEFA’s Executive Decision

The race for the 2029 showpiece event was contested. The Aviva Stadium went up against a trio of competitors: Cardiff, the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France, and Basel’s St Jakob-Park. Ultimately, UEFA’s executive committee awarded the fixture to the Welsh capital during their Tuesday meeting.

For the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), the outcome stings. Having successfully hosted the UEFA Europa League finals in Dublin in both 2011 and 2024—alongside preparations to stage seven games at Euro 2028—the association viewed the Women’s Champions League final as a progression for its hosting portfolio. FAI CEO David Courell acknowledged the setback while praising the governing body’s engagement, stating: “Congratulations to the Football Association of Wales on their successful bid for Cardiff to host the 2029 UEFA Women’s Champions League final and thank you to UEFA for its positive feedback on the association’s bid.”

Strategic Vision for Welsh Football

While Dublin counts the cost of the decision, the coup is a victory for the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and its Limerick man chief executive officer, Noel Mooney.

Photo: rte.ie

“This is about much more than one night in 2029,” Mooney noted. “Our ambition is for the UEFA Women’s Champions League final to become a catalyst for the continued transformation of women’s and girls’ football in Wales.”

Welsh football has logged tangible metrics of progress, boasting over 20,000 women and girls actively playing the sport. The domestic structure continues to scale through the Adran Leagues, while the Cymru team has established a foothold on the major tournament stage. Bringing the final to Cardiff provides a fresh financial and cultural injection to accelerate those developmental pathways.

UEFA Women’s Champions League Final Host Timeline Year Host City Venue 2028 Lyon, France Parc Olympique Lyonnais 2029 Cardiff, Wales Principality Stadium

Broader UEFA Executive Committee Updates

The executive committee meeting in which the 2029 final was awarded also brought structural changes to the international calendar. UEFA formally approved alterations to the promotion and relegation format of the UEFA Nations League starting in the 2026/27 cycle. Beginning in 2028/29, the competition will streamline from four leagues down to three, each consisting of 18 teams.

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These adjustments carry immediate consequences for the Republic of Ireland’s men’s national team. Under the revised framework, finishing at the bottom of a League B group triggers a survival play-off rather than automatic relegation. The Boys in Green are set to launch their campaign against Kosovo, with Israel and Austria rounding out the group fixtures.

As UEFA looks ahead to its next executive committee meeting scheduled in Belfast on December 7—convening the day after the Euro 2028 qualifying draw—the federation’s operational blueprint is locked in for both club and international landscapes.