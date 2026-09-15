Cooper Rush to start for Falcons on Sunday

Following an oblique injury to Tua Tagovailoa in practice and Michael Penix Jr. remaining sidelined by a knee rehab, the Atlanta Falcons will start Cooper Rush at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The Atlanta Falcons found themselves navigating a severe roster crisis under center heading into Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. What began as a training camp competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa devolved into an emergency situation after Tagovailoa suffered an oblique injury during a throwing drill in Thursday’s practice, according to The Athletic.

The sudden absence of Tagovailoa, combined with Penix’s ongoing recovery from a torn ACL sustained in Week 11 of the previous season, forced head coach Kevin Stefanski to hand the starting role to Cooper Rush for Sunday’s matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Rush had only joined the Falcons on July 29, the opening day of training camp, after injuries left the Falcons without any of their top three quarterbacks.

Cooper Rush Steps Into Emergency Duty Against the Steelers

Rush logged limited preparation time with the first-team offense, taking all of Atlanta’s primary reps during practice on Thursday and Friday after spending the majority of camp working behind the scenes. Despite carrying back spasms into Saturday, the veteran signal-caller took the field against a fierce Pittsburgh defense.

Steelers Beat Falcons 20-13 as T.J. Watt Scores Interception Touchdown

The offensive output under Rush proved difficult. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in a 20-13 loss. His afternoon culminated in palpable frustration during the fourth quarter when a third-down, nine-yard sack pushed the Falcons out of field-goal range with five minutes remaining.

The Roster Crunch and the Backup Dilemma Behind Rush

The ripple effects of Tagovailoa’s injury exposed a fragile quarterback depth chart. Tagovailoa signed a one-year deal with Atlanta in March.

Photo: Nbcsports

Tua Tagovailoa Booed in Miami Return as Falcons QB Battle Continues

With Tagovailoa sidelined by his oblique issue and Penix continuing his ramp-up period, the only other active quarterback on the roster was undrafted rookie Jack Strand. While The Sporting News noted that fan and media speculation naturally gravitated toward giving the preseason standout an immediate look, team leadership maintained a cautious stance.

“It does not seem like the team thinks undrafted rookie Jack Strand, who played great in the preseason, is ready just yet.”

Uncertain Timelines for the NFC South Home Opener

As the Falcons prepare to host the Carolina Panthers in their home opener on Sunday, September 19, 2026, the status of both Tagovailoa and Penix remains officially unconfirmed by the coaching staff. Stefanski declined to speculate on whether either injured quarterback would clear protocol in time to face Carolina.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Gerry Dulac’s 2026 NFL predictions: Week 1 – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penix has received full medical clearance and participated in team drills late in training camp, but coaches opted to give the third-year passer an extra week of physical ramp-up before Tagovailoa’s sudden setback. Whether the medical staff deems Penix fully comfortable absorbing contact near his surgically repaired knee will dictate the trajectory of Atlanta’s offense as they attempt to bounce back within the division.