Gerry Dulac’s 2026 NFL predictions: Week 1 – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to host the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, the team enters the new NFL season with a controversial roster age profile, ongoing contract posturing around Joey Porter Jr., and high expectations for Mike McCarthy’s offense.

Mike McCarthy Takes the Reins as Steelers Gear Up for Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers open their 2026 NFL campaign on Sunday, welcoming the Atlanta Falcons to Acrisure Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Expectations are high as the team debuts a revamped offensive scheme with Mike McCarthy calling the plays with a prediction favoring a 27-13 Steelers victory. The Falcons arrive under head coach Kevin Stefanski, who never won a regular season game in Acrisure Stadium with the Browns, while Patrick Graham’s new defense faces an immediate test against offensive threats Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

Behind closed doors, the preparation has been fiercely guarded. McCarthy has taken media restrictions to a new level, limiting reporters to brief glimpses of warm-ups and individual drills. Yet, players report that the intense focus is paying dividends.

The attention to detail and mental reps throughout training camp and the preseason has the offense in a good place with the regular season right around the corner. Pat Freiermuth, via DK Pittsburgh Sports

The Roster Age Debate and Draft Trade Scrutiny

While optimism surrounds the coaching staff, external analysts have focused heavily on the front office’s roster construction. According to Spotrac data on initial 53-man rosters, the Steelers possess the oldest roster in the NFL for 2026, taking over a distinction held last year by the Washington Commanders. The high average age is driven by seasoned veterans such as Aaron Rodgers and Cam Heyward, though the squad also features 11 rookies.

Joey Porter Jr. Status Uncertain Ahead of Steelers Week 1 Season Opener

At the same time, the team’s recent draft record has faced sharp scrutiny. Following the trades of former first-round pick Broderick Jones and third-round pick Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac highlighted that the Steelers have parted ways with seven players drafted in the third round or higher since 2021. That turnover underscores the unpredictable nature of talent evaluation and the mounting pressure on the franchise to extract more value from its early-round selections.

Contract Posturing and the Joey Porter Jr. Saga

Adding to the early-season drama, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. returned to practice after a contentious offseason standoff. When meeting with the media, Porter remained noncommittal about whether he would suit up for the Week 1 clash against Atlanta, leaving observers to parse conflicting explanations.

Photo: Post Gazette

Joey Porter Jr.: I don’t know if I’ll play Week One without a new contract

As Alan Saunders of SteelersNOW observed regarding the ongoing contract negotiations, pretty much everyone is lying as both sides engage in standard leverage tactics. Whether labeled a genuine injury or a contractual impasse by McCarthy, the posturing has created a tense backdrop for the team’s secondary.

Around the League: Opening Week Predictions Across the NFL

Across the rest of the league, Week 1 brings high-stakes matchups and shifting divisional landscapes. In the NFC North, the Chicago Bears visit the Carolina Panthers as Caleb Williams enters his second year under head coach Ben Johnson. Meanwhile, a Super Bowl LX rematch looms on Wednesday, September 9th, where the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots.

Photo: steelcurtainnetwork.com

Super Bowl Favorites and Early Season Stakes

As teams battle through opening weekend, national observers are already eyeing the championship picture. Long-term projections point toward formidable contenders in both conferences.

NFL Week 1 Predictions & Picks! | 2026 NFL Season

Ty Simpson and Joe Fagnano Lead NFL Preseason Rookie QB Grades

For Pittsburgh, the immediate task is much simpler: validate a heavily scrutinized roster, quiet the noise surrounding contract disputes, and secure a statement win against Atlanta to validate McCarthy’s new standard.