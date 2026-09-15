US Seeks Forfeiture of $61 Million Linked to Chinese Firms Laundering Iranian Oil Money

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking the forfeiture of approximately $61 million in cryptocurrency allegedly tied to black-market sales of Iranian crude oil. The civil forfeiture complaint alleges that two China-based firms used Binance trading accounts to launder funds for the Iranian military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The civil forfeiture complaint, filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, outlines an alleged sanctions-evasion scheme operating on a massive scale. While the government is moving to seize $61 million in digital assets, investigators maintain that the wider network has handled far more capital.

According to federal court filings, a cluster of unhosted wallets identified by authorities as Entity A received and distributed more than $1.5 billion in illicit oil proceeds, routing the funds to entities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, associated cryptocurrency addresses, and an Iran-based exchange.

Blessed Trust and Hexa Whale at the Center of the Scheme

Prosecutors allege two China-based firms—Blessed Trust and Hexa Whale—used accounts on cryptocurrency exchange Binance to move proceeds from the black-market sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products. Both companies reportedly presented themselves to financial and digital asset service providers as legitimate commercial operations.

Blessed Trust marketed itself as a wealth management or virtual asset custody firm, while Hexa Whale operated as a commodities brokerage. Despite those front descriptions, investigators say both entities converted conventional fiat currency into cryptocurrency—sometimes utilizing U.S.-based issuers—and counted companies in China’s petroleum sector among their clients. The firms allegedly routed tens of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system while executing a series of transactions designed to obscure the source and ownership of the money.

Sean S. Buckley, Deputy U.S. Attorney, stated that as alleged in the complaint filed today, the Government of Iran used a network of cryptocurrency actors in China and elsewhere to launder more than $1.5 billion in illicit oil money intended to benefit the Iranian military and the terror-designated IRGC.

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Binance’s Compliance Record Under Renewed Focus

Federal prosecutors did not accuse Binance of any wrongdoing in the newly filed complaint. Representatives for the exchange stated that the platform does not allow transactions with sanctioned individuals and maintains an active partnership with law enforcement to investigate and freeze high-risk accounts.

Photo: bitcoinmagazine.com

Furthermore, Binance maintained that it had already off-boarded Hexa Whale and Blessed Trust before investigative reports highlighted their activity, pointing to its compliance programs as evidence of tightening internal controls.

Even so, the platform reminds regulators of past scrutiny. In 2023, the exchange pleaded guilty to anti-money-laundering and sanctions violations, paying a $4.3 billion fine while co-founder Changpeng Zhao served a four-month prison sentence prior to receiving a presidential pardon.

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Broader U.S. Crackdown on Iranian Digital Asset Networks

The civil forfeiture action forms part of a wider government campaign to restrict Tehran’s access to digital financial networks. The U.S. Department of the Treasury targeted Iran’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Nobitex, alongside three other domestic platforms earlier in the year.

Photo: cnbctv18.com

Washington has increasingly focused on how foreign actors utilize alternative assets to bypass international restrictions. Investigations note that Iranian entities have used platforms in the Middle East and relied on schemes like the Strait of Hormuz insurance project—developed by Iran’s Ministry of Economy—which accepts payment in bitcoin and other digital assets to facilitate shipping operations.

National Security Stakes and Financial Intermediaries

Federal officials stress that black-market oil transactions serve as a means for Iran’s regional military ambitions. Prosecutors argue that the conversion of crude oil sales into digital currency allows Tehran to fund nuclear development programs and ballistic missile manufacturing away from traditional banking supervision.

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The reliance on corporate fronts like Blessed Trust and Hexa Whale demonstrates how sophisticated intermediaries can mimic legitimate wealth management and commodities firms. By establishing accounts on major international exchanges, these networks exploit the liquidity of mainstream platforms before fragmenting funds across unhosted wallets and local exchange partners.

Unresolved Enforcement Challenges in Cross-Border Crypto Flows

While the Justice Department’s forfeiture complaint targets $61 million in specific accounts, the broader $1.5 billion network mapped by investigators highlights the persistent difficulty of policing decentralized financial rails. Cryptocurrencies lacking a central issuer—such as Bitcoin—present distinct tracking challenges for regulators because they bypass traditional intermediary blacklists.

Photo: unchainedcrypto.com

As U.S. authorities pursue secondary sanctions targeting Iranian revenue across digital assets, technology, and shipping, federal prosecutors continue to examine how overseas brokerages interface with global exchanges.