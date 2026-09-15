Russian Post Resumes Mail Deliveries to North Korea

Russian Post has officially resumed regular mail deliveries to North Korea, restoring a vital postal bridge that was severed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement by the state-owned postal operator.

Restoration of Postal Categories

According to an Interfax report published on September 15, 2026, JSC Russian Post is once again accepting and dispatching letters, postcards, parcels, and cecograms—specialized postal deliveries intended for blind and visually impaired recipients. Both private individuals and legal entities can now utilize the service to send mail and packages weighing up to 20 kilograms.

The total disruption of postal traffic began nearly six years ago when health restrictions tied to Covid-19 forced operations to halt. The process of restoring postal ties has occurred in phases; Russian Post had already re-established parcel deliveries to North Korea earlier, in June 2025.

Logistical Routes and Transport

Under the newly operationalized logistics framework, mail originating from various points is routed through a specific air and ground transit chain. According to the company statement cited by Interfax, postal items are dispatched by air from Moscow to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East. From Vladivostok, the cargo is transferred to a North Korean partner airline for the final leg of the journey into Pyongyang.

While regular parcel service for certain weights was reinstated in mid-2025, the inclusion of letters, postcards, and specialized items for visually impaired citizens completes the core catalog of standard postal services between the two nations.