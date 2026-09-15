Hacker Turns 25 Cents of Bitcoin Into 46 Billion Fake Tokens on Symbiosis Bridge

On September 11, 2026, an attacker exploited a critical vulnerability in the Symbiosis Bitcoin Bridge’s BridgeV2 smart contract on BNB Chain, turning a 25-cent deposit into a notional 46.1 billion synthetic syBTC tokens. Security firm Blockaid flagged the unauthorized minting before the protocol officially confirmed the breach.

The Bottom Line The Exploit Mechanics: A 330 satoshi deposit (worth roughly 25 cents) manipulated the bridge’s fee logic, allowing the attacker to push the minimum fee below zero and illegally mint over 2,000 times the total circulating supply of Bitcoin.

A 330 satoshi deposit (worth roughly 25 cents) manipulated the bridge’s fee logic, allowing the attacker to push the minimum fee below zero and illegally mint over 2,000 times the total circulating supply of Bitcoin. Realized Financial Impact: While the notional value reached $46.1 billion, actual attacker liquidations via Uniswap v4 on Ethereum netted approximately $336,000 in real proceeds, with total protocol losses estimated at 9.97 BTC (about $770,000).

While the notional value reached $46.1 billion, actual attacker liquidations via Uniswap v4 on Ethereum netted approximately $336,000 in real proceeds, with total protocol losses estimated at 9.97 BTC (about $770,000). Protocol Response: Symbiosis immediately halted native Bitcoin bridge routes, recovered 15 BTC into a secure multisig wallet, offered a 20% bounty, and moved cross-chain swaps to partners like Chainflip and THORChain while rewriting its software.

Anatomy of a Multi-Million-Dollar Logic Flaw

According to data reviewed by CoinDesk, the hacker processed 12 bogus transactions across BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Rootstock within roughly four minutes on September 11. The core failure stemmed from how the bridge verified transaction senders.

That elevated access allowed the attacker to push the bridge’s minimum fee below zero. Because of a secondary software bug, the system then subtracted the negative fee from the initial deposit amount rather than reducing it. This added value to the transaction instead of subtracting it, letting the attacker treat a 25-cent deposit as worth an arbitrary sum. The resulting syBTC token supply—meant to represent actual Bitcoin held in custody—skyrocketed to 46.1 billion tokens. But here is the math: coining unbacked bridge tokens does not magically generate the real assets needed to redeem them.

Photo: kucoin.com

According to preliminary figures from Symbiosis, the total syBTC supply sat at just 13.91 tokens prior to the exploit, with 11.26 syBTC sitting in liquidity pools paired with Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Coinbase Wrapped BTC (cbBTC), Binance-pegged Bitcoin (BTCB), and Rootstock BTC (RBTC). Because liquidity pools are strictly finite, the hacker could only extract value from actual bitcoin-linked liquidity sitting on the opposing side of the bridge. Cryptobriefing noted that the attacker liquidated approximately 4.39 WBTC through Uniswap v4 on Ethereum, pocketing roughly $336,000 in actual proceeds.

Quantifying the Fallout Across Defi Liquidity Pools

The gap between a jaw-dropping $46.1 billion notional valuation and modest realized losses highlights the structural constraints facing bridge exploiters. DefiLlama data shows that Symbiosis holds approximately $8 million in total value locked, despite processing roughly $146 million of bridge volume over the 30 days leading up to the attack. The protocol’s preliminary loss estimate stands at 9.97 BTC, equating to roughly $770,000 in damages inflicted upon liquidity providers and affected users.

Photo: cryptobriefing.com

Metric Notional Value Realized / Actual Figure Initial Seed Deposit — 0.0033 BTC (~$0.25 USD) Fake syBTC Minted 46.1 Billion Tokens 46.1 Billion Tokens Attacker Realized Proceeds — ~$336,000 (via Uniswap v4) Total Estimated Protocol Losses — 9.97 BTC (~$770,000 USD) Recovered Multisig Funds — 15 BTC

To contain the breach, the Symbiosis team confirmed the exploit by 04:28 UTC on September 11. They evacuated funds into a secure multisig wallet, successfully recovering 15 BTC. This recovery provides a cushion to help cover the deficit. Symbiosis announced plans to cover stolen funds using these evacuated assets alongside separate compensation frameworks for impacted liquidity providers. Furthermore, the project extended a 20% bounty offer to the hacker, setting a compliance deadline of September 13 for the return of funds in exchange for dropping pursuit.

A Recurring Structural Vulnerability in Cross-Chain Architecture

This incident is far from an isolated anomaly. It mirrors a long history of high-profile cross-chain bridge exploits. The 2022 Ronin Bridge hack drained over $600 million, while the Wormhole exploit cost $320 million, and the Nomad Bridge lost nearly $200 million. Similar unbacked mint vulnerabilities have historically affected the Liquid Network and Nomic. Each event underscores how complex validation logic across heterogeneous networks creates fertile ground for logic errors.

HACKER CREATED $46 BILLION IN FAKE BITCOIN… BUT STOLE ONLY $336,000

The post-mortem published by Symbiosis also pointed toward an evolving threat landscape where artificial intelligence lowers the cost of discovering complex software bugs. While the project did not confirm whether the attacker utilized AI agents to pinpoint the BridgeV2 flaw, the commercial availability of advanced analytical models has accelerated vulnerability research on both sides of the security divide.

With native bridge operations offline, Symbiosis has redirected cross-chain swap functionality through external routing partnerships with Chainflip and THORChain. Meanwhile, the core Bitcoin-side software is undergoing a complete rewrite followed by an independent code audit, alongside a broader systemic review of the entire protocol architecture.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.