Software Engineer II Careers at MetLife – Hyderabad, India

MetLife has officially posted a new opening for a Software Engineer II role in Hyderabad, India, tracked under job identifier 20597. As multinational insurance and financial services corporations continue to scale their distributed development teams, this recruitment push highlights the strategic importance of South Asian engineering hubs in modern enterprise tech stacks.

Engineering Scalability in Enterprise Financial Services

The modern insurance tech stack requires an aggressive approach to backend reliability, low-latency transaction processing, and robust data security frameworks. Roles like the Software Engineer II position at MetLife directly support these architectural demands. Rather than relying solely on legacy mainframe systems, global financial institutions are aggressively modernizing their infrastructure through cloud-native deployments and agile development pipelines.

Hyderabad remains a primary destination for global capability centers (GCCs). Engineering talent in the region routinely works on core distributed systems, automated CI/CD pipelines, and enterprise-grade API integrations. When a firm like MetLife opens targeted mid-level engineering requisitions, it signals a deeper internal push toward microservices decomposition and automated quality assurance.

What Developers Can Expect from the Hyderabad Tech Hub

Working within a global financial services engineering team involves distinct technical challenges. Developers must design systems that comply with stringent regional data residency laws while ensuring seamless cross-border data synchronization. According to industry tracking of enterprise software hiring trends, engineering roles stationed in Hyderabad frequently interface with US and European architecture teams to maintain continuous deployment cycles.

Core Responsibilities: Writing clean, maintainable code, participating in peer code reviews, and contributing to system design documentation.

Writing clean, maintainable code, participating in peer code reviews, and contributing to system design documentation. Stack Requirements: Proficiency in modern object-oriented programming languages, relational database management systems, and cloud deployment models such as Azure or AWS.

Proficiency in modern object-oriented programming languages, relational database management systems, and cloud deployment models such as Azure or AWS. Collaboration Frameworks: Cross-functional agile delivery models utilizing modern sprint planning and automated testing frameworks.

For engineers evaluating the 20597 requisition, understanding enterprise observability tools and secure coding practices is non-negotiable. Financial tech infrastructure demands rigorous adherence to compliance standards, making automated vulnerability scanning and end-to-end encryption standard protocol across all codebases.

The 30-Second Verdict for Job Seekers

MetLife’s ongoing recruitment for the Software Engineer II opening in Hyderabad underlines the continued decentralization of tier-one tech talent. For mid-level software engineers specializing in scalable backend architecture and cloud systems, this position offers a direct entry point into global enterprise transformation.