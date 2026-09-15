Sony Announces Lightweight FE 400mm and 600mm GM Super-Telephoto Primes

Weighing just under a kilogram each, the new glass targets wildlife, sport, and aviation photographers seeking handheld mobility.

Engineering Weight Reductions in G-Master Glass

The pursuit of handheld super-telephoto ergonomics has long forced a compromise between optical aperture and physical fatigue. Sony addresses this by introducing the FE 400mm F4.5 GM OSS at 994 grams and the FE 600mm F6.3 GM OSS at 995 grams, excluding tripod collars. According to specifications detailed by Sony, both models position their center of gravity close to the camera body to reduce rotational inertia during rapid panning maneuvers. Meanwhile, alternative long-range options like Canon’s RF 600mm f/11 IS STM dip lower to around 930 grams, though they sacrifice significant light-gathering capacity with a fixed f/11 aperture.

Under the hood, the optical architecture relies on specialized glass configurations to manage chromatic aberration. The 400mm variant packs 22 elements across 16 groups, while the 600mm build utilizes 24 elements in 17 groups. Both designs incorporate Super ED and ED glass elements alongside Sony’s proprietary Nano AR Coating II to suppress ghosting and internal flare reflections. Autofocus duties are driven by dual XD linear motors capable of keeping pace with high-speed continuous shooting modes on modern Alpha bodies.

Weighing Light Loss Against Portability

Shedding physical mass requires concessions in optical design. The new primes sit roughly 1.3 stops slower than Sony’s flagship, heavyweight alternatives. The existing FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS commands a substantial 2895 grams, while the FE 600mm F4 GM OSS registers at approximately 3040 grams. Photographers trading down to the newer, lighter primes must accept higher sensor gain or slower shutter speeds in low-light environments, relying on optical SteadyShot (OSS) stabilization to tame camera shake rather than freezing subject motion.

Photo: heise.de

Pricing structures further complicate procurement decisions for working professionals and enthusiasts. The FE 400mm F4.5 GM OSS launches at 2399 Swiss Francs (approximately 2800 Euros), while the FE 600mm F6.3 GM OSS demands 3299 Swiss Francs (around 3900 Euros), according to launch schedules slated for late September and October 2026. These price points create intriguing overlaps within Sony’s catalog. The versatile FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS zoom lens costs 1419 Swiss Francs and matches the long-end aperture of the new 600mm prime. However, that zoom tips the scales at 2115 grams—more than double the weight of the new prime—and belongs to the standard G lineup rather than the elite G-Master tier.

The Super-Telephoto Matrix

Sony FE 400mm F4.5 GM OSS: 994g, 22 elements, CHF 2399

994g, 22 elements, CHF 2399 Sony FE 600mm F6.3 GM OSS: 995g, 24 elements, CHF 3299

995g, 24 elements, CHF 3299 Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS: 2115g, Zoom flexibility, CHF 1419

2115g, Zoom flexibility, CHF 1419 Sony FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS: 2895g, Professional aperture, CHF 11,999

Compatibility remains a core pillar for the E-Mount ecosystem. Both new lenses accept Sony’s 1.4x and 2x teleconverters without breaking electronic communication or autofocus performance, extending their reach for distant subjects. Orders open immediately, with global shipments scheduled to roll out in the coming weeks.

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