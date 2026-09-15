SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has set a ten-year timeline to build a self-growing lunar city, alongside a scheduled September 14, 2026 launch for a Dogecoin-funded satellite. However, new scientific research warns that the Moon’s polar ice reserves would be exhausted by a million-person city in just over a century.

Space ambitions at the lunar poles are colliding with hard geological limits. Earlier this year, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk announced plans to establish a self-growing city on the Moon within a decade. Yet independent scientific modeling indicates that the lunar water supply required to sustain such an ambitious human population is severely limited, raising fundamental questions about the feasibility of large-scale off-world colonization.

Calculating Lunar Water Reserves and the One-Hundred-Year Limit

While astronomers estimate that permanently shadowed polar craters hold up to one billion metric tons of water ice, consumption rates for a large urban population would deplete those resources at an alarming pace. Researchers examined how long a city of one million people could survive on the Moon using a baseline of one billion metric tons of ice, factoring in advanced recycling systems comparable to those currently utilized on the International Space Station.

Without recycling, a million-person settlement would exhaust the entire supply in roughly two years. Incorporating a 98% recycling efficiency rate—matching current orbital station technology—extends that timeline to just over a century. Martin Elvis, an astronomer at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and co-author of the study published in Frontiers in Space Technologies , expressed surprise at the findings.

Tech stocks fall after calls for AI development to slow down

“I had assumed that a billion tons of water would be plenty, with recycling. To find only a 100 year supply was a big surprise.” Martin Elvis, Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian

The study was conducted by Elvis alongside Jonathan McDowell, who works at Durham University and the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian. The researchers noted that actual water reserves could be significantly lower than the optimistic one-billion-ton baseline, with recent camera data from dark crater floors suggesting that icy deposits might be substantially scarcer.

Power Generation Versus Agricultural Consumption Pressures

Energy scarcity will not be the primary obstacle for lunar pioneers. Because the Moon tilts by only 1.5 degrees, solar towers constructed on the elevated rims of polar craters could remain in near-constant sunlight while the crater floors stay permanently shadowed. In the Moon’s weak gravity, engineers estimate that solar arrays standing 3,300 feet tall could deliver approximately 3 gigawatts of power.

Photo: Gizmodo

Musk and Altman Back Calls to Slow Down AI Development Amid Safety Concerns

By comparison, a city of one million residents utilizing electricity at peak U.S. household and industrial proportions would require roughly 2.1 gigawatts. The real drain on lunar resources is agriculture. While drinking, washing, and oxygen generation consume measurable amounts of water, growing food requires massive quantities. The authors calculated an agricultural requirement of 500 tons of water per person annually, making food production the ultimate governor of population size.

Consequently, the researchers conclude that while massive cities are impractical under current resource estimates, smaller outposts are entirely viable. Settlements operating at a scale of 1,000 to 10,000 people—mirroring the winter-over population of Antarctica or forming a modest Moon Village—could utilize the polar ice safely for centuries without immediate depletion.

Dogecoin-Funded Lunar Mission Prepares for Launch

Concurrently, commercial lunar logistics are moving forward on a separate front. On April 1, 2021, Elon Musk posted four words that transformed the cryptocurrency’s market trajectory, stating that SpaceX intended to place a literal Dogecoin on the literal Moon. The formal announcement followed on May 9, 2021, when SpaceX confirmed it accepted Dogecoin as payment for the DOGE-1 mission.

Elon Musk Reveals Plan To build Self-Growing City On The Moon: SpaceX's Mars Mission On Hold?

Anthropic CEO urges AI companies to slow model development amid fears over misuse

The payload consists of a 40-kilogram CubeSat designed to gather lunar-spatial intelligence data, marking the first space mission financed entirely by cryptocurrency. Following multiple delays, the satellite is scheduled to launch on September 14, 2026.

Financial outcomes for early investors varied sharply depending on entry timing. Conversely, late buyers who entered around the formal May announcement at approximately $0.44 per coin faced an 84% decline as the token underwent subsequent market corrections.