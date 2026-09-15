GM Brings Back Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for 2027 Silverado and Sierra

General Motors is bringing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay back to its vehicles, starting with the 2027 Chevrolet Silverado and 2027 GMC Sierra, after previously attempting to phase out phone projection in favor of native Android Automotive operating systems.

The return of smartphone projection does not mean a complete surrender of GM’s in-house software ambitions. Instead of letting Android Auto or CarPlay take over the primary infotainment display entirely, the upcoming trucks will utilize a windowed mode. This hybrid arrangement allows drivers to interact with native vehicle controls without needing to close out of their active mobile projection session.

Finding the Windowed Sweet Spot

The strategic pivot comes after years of heavy consumer pushback. In 2023, GM announced it would strip phone projection systems from its upcoming electric vehicles to embrace native functionality powered by Google built-in. That move alienated a significant portion of buyers. According to a McKinsey Consulting report highlighted by MotorTrend, nearly half of all automotive shoppers would refuse to purchase a vehicle lacking CarPlay connectivity.

Photo: motortrend.com

GM group product manager for Google built-in, projection, and profiles Colin McCormick explained the design philosophy to The Verge, noting that the company found a sweet spot where customers no longer have to choose exclusively between mobile projection and the native system.

Despite this compromise, the new software experience—which also includes proactive surface controls like call management and garage door openers alongside physical buttons—is currently locked to specific platforms. Gas-powered vehicles already supporting phone projection will keep it, but GM has not confirmed plans to expand this windowed integration to older vehicles cut off from projection systems, nor has it backed down from its native-only stance for pure electric vehicles like the newly launched Chevy Bolt.

The Long-Term Architectural Roadmap

The rollout strategy points toward a wider technological shift across GM’s lineup. MotorTrend notes that signs point to the 2028 model year—anchored by the debut of a centralized computing architecture in the 2028 Cadillac Escalade IQ—as a major turning point for the automaker’s software stack.

Photo: 9to5google.com

This upcoming centralized architecture aims to deliver substantial processing power required for advanced semi-autonomous systems like the next-generation “hands off, eyes off” Super Cruise iteration. At the same time, GM continues to lean into its native ecosystem. The automaker plans to introduce a more conversational version of Google Gemini AI into its native infotainment framework, moving away from standard voice assistants toward deeper proprietary AI integration.

For buyers navigating the current market transition, the choices are becoming distinct. While internal combustion vehicles across Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick maintain varied levels of smartphone integration, the long-term trajectory for GM’s hardware points squarely toward an enclosed, native software ecosystem.