NASA and IBM Launch AI Model to Map Lunar Ice and Craters

On Thursday, September 10, NASA and IBM publicly released an open-source foundational AI model designed to analyze decades of lunar observation data and support long-term human exploration goals. Built on more than 30 layers of data from nine instruments across four missions, the new tool aims to accelerate surface mapping and resource identification ahead of upcoming crewed missions.

The release marks a notable expansion of the Prithvi family of open geospatial foundation models developed jointly by IBM and NASA. Rather than relying on low-resolution machine learning tools or manual inspection, researchers can now tap into a unified architecture trained on a massive volume of orbital observations.

Synthesizing Decades of Orbital Hardware

Under the hood, the NASA-IBM Lunar Foundation Model ingests data collected from diverse hardware configurations over decades of space exploration. According to Reuters, the model’s training pipeline incorporates inputs from nine distinct instruments deployed across four spaceflight missions, including the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. By ingesting more than 30 distinct data layers, the model learns complex spatial and spectral patterns across varying lighting conditions and topographical extremes.

Mapping Volatiles and Safe Touchdown Zones

Identifying resources on an airless body requires pinpoint accuracy. The AI model specifically targets permanently shadowed regions where water ice may accumulate. Water and oxygen extracted from these volatile deposits represent vital commodities for sustaining a permanent lunar outpost.

Beyond resource hunting, the model automates the rigorous process of mapping craters to identify safe touchdown zones and studying volcanic geology. Benchmark tests conducted by NASA and IBM show that the foundational model outperforms conventional methods by 23 percent in identifying key lunar surface features.

Powering the Artemis Program and Deep-Space Transit

This technological push directly supports NASA’s Artemis program, which schedules a return of human crews to the lunar surface in 2028. These upcoming missions will test sustainable habitat technologies and validate life-support systems required for future crewed transit to Mars.

By streamlining surface analysis, open-source access to the lunar foundation model removes traditional computational roadblocks for academic and commercial researchers alike. As space agencies gear up for the next phase of deep-space exploration, automated pattern recognition will handle the heavy lifting of cartography and site selection.