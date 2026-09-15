Macklemore Dropped from Ed Sheeran Tour Over Pro-Palestine Remarks

American artist Macklemore was removed from British singer Ed Sheeran’s U.S. tour after voicing pro-Palestinian sentiments during a September 4 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, stated that venue owners pressured Sheeran into dropping him from the ten-date opening slot after only two performances.

The Bottom Line The Tour Cut: Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s U.S. stadium tour after performing at just two of ten scheduled dates following a pro-Palestinian speech on September 4.

Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s U.S. stadium tour after performing at just two of ten scheduled dates following a pro-Palestinian speech on September 4. Venue Pressure: According to the rapper, Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft and other venue operators gave Sheeran an ultimatum to remove him or lose stadium access.

According to the rapper, Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft and other venue operators gave Sheeran an ultimatum to remove him or lose stadium access. Industry Confirmation: The American organizer of Sheeran’s tour confirmed to Rolling Stone that upcoming venues would not allow Macklemore to perform.

The MetLife Stadium Speech That Sparked the Backlash

The controversy stems from a September 4 appearance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Haggerty addressed the crowd about the situation of the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. “One of the reasons why I deze tournee wilde doen” — translating to his desire to tour American stages — culminated in his explicit declaration of support for Palestine, alongside praise for student protesters at Columbia University.

During the speech, Haggerty commended students who participated in campus occupations, stating they put their diplomas and tuition on the line to mobilize global awareness. He also explicitly noted that criticism of Israel, apartheid, or genocide is distinct from prejudice against Jewish people. However, those remarks triggered business repercussions across the live-touring sector.

Stadium Owners Deliver an Ultimatum to Ed Sheeran

Macklemore revealed on social media that Robert Kraft, owner of the Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, personally contacted Sheeran to bar the rapper from performing on his grounds.

Kraft allegedly mobilized other stadium proprietors to issue a blunt ultimatum: keep Macklemore on the bill, and lose access to the venues entirely. Placed in what Haggerty described as a “klotesituatie” (a difficult spot), Sheeran’s camp had to pivot. The American promoter for the tour later confirmed to Rolling Stone that upcoming concert halls would enforce the ban.

Tour Detail Scheduled Plan Actual Result Total U.S. Dates 10 Stadium Shows 2 Shows Performed Catalyst Event Standard Tour Opening Pro-Palestinian Speech (Sept 4) Venue Enforcement Unrestricted Access Stated Bans by Stadium Owners

Double Standards and Social Media Fallout

The decision to drop Macklemore ignited debate across digital platforms, drawing millions of reactions within days of his public statement. Critics pointed out what they termed a double standard in venue booking policies. Observers noted that Ye (formerly Kanye West) had previously been allowed to perform in one of the stadiums despite antisemitic remarks.

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Despite losing his slot on the tour, Haggerty maintained that he stood firmly behind his message. His Instagram post addressing the removal amassed over five million likes in a single day. “Maar als die woorden me het podium kosten,” Haggerty shared, suggesting that if speaking out cost him the tour while refocusing attention on Palestine, it remained his most successful outing yet.

Live Touring Economics Meet Political Realities

What are your thoughts on venue owners dictating support acts based on political statements? Let us know your take in the comments below.