Safe Harbor, a fintech platform serving the regulated cannabis and hemp industries, is set to address critical banking access, lending solutions, and financial infrastructure challenges for operators at the upcoming IgniteIt Market Spotlight: Colorado 2026 conference. The event takes place on Friday, September 18, 2026, at the Westin Denver Downtown, bringing together over 300 operators, investors, and industry decision-makers.

Colorado Operators Face Pressures in a Mature Market

As Colorado serves as Safe Harbor’s home market—where the company launched its first compliant cannabis banking program back in 2015—local operators are grappling with evolving financial demands. Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor, highlighted the shifting landscape confronting businesses in the state.

“Operators in mature cannabis markets like Colorado are under increasing pressure to manage capital more efficiently, strengthen their businesses and find financing partners that understand the industry,” Mendez stated, according to announcements published by GlobeNewswire on September 15, 2026. Mendez added that Safe Harbor remains focused on delivering the banking, capital, and broader financial capabilities operators need to build sustainable enterprises.

Here is why that matters: while state-level legalization has matured across various U.S. jurisdictions, federal restrictions continue to complicate traditional banking and lending channels. Platforms like Safe Harbor bridge this operational gap by providing compliance infrastructure and depository fund tracking.

The Rescheduling Rundown and Panel Lineup

The centerpiece of Safe Harbor’s involvement at the Denver conference is a scheduled panel discussion titled “The Rescheduling Rundown: What Medical Cannabis Reform Could Mean for Colorado.” Taking place from 3:25 PM to 3:55 PM MT on September 18, the session will tackle federal cannabis rescheduling and explore what ongoing policy reforms signify for operators on the ground.

CEO Terry Mendez will join a panel featuring prominent legal and financial experts, including:

Lauren Carboni, Partner at Foley Hoag

Nick Richards, Partner and Co-Chair of the cannabis practice group at Greenspoon Marder LLP

Tiffany Richardson, Cannabis Managing Partner at Crowe LLP

Ryan Hunter, CRO at Speherex, who will moderate the discussion

In addition to executive participation, Safe Harbor is serving as the registration sponsor for the event, managing attendee check-in for the gathering of regional stakeholders.

Financial Infrastructure and Industry Reach

Operating as a financial technology company rather than a traditional bank—with banking services provided through partner financial institutions—Safe Harbor delivers specialized solutions tailored to the operational realities of the cannabis sector. According to corporate data released by the company, Safe Harbor has assisted in processing more than $36 billion in cannabis-related depository funds across 41 states and territories.

Photo: markets.businessinsider.com

Metric / Detail Specification Event Name IgniteIt Market Spotlight: Colorado 2026 Date & Location September 18, 2026 | Westin Denver Downtown Featured Safe Harbor Panel “The Rescheduling Rundown: What Medical Cannabis Reform Could Mean for Colorado” (3:25 PM – 3:55 PM MT) Company Footprint Over $36 billion in cannabis-related depository funds processed across 41 states and territories

Conferences like the IgniteIt Market Spotlight provide a direct forum for businesses to engage with lenders and fintech providers who understand these specialized compliance requirements.

Stakeholders interested in connecting with Safe Harbor representatives during the conference can reach out directly via email at [email protected].

As federal policy debates continue to unfold, how will your organization adapt its capital strategy to meet the demands of an evolving regulatory landscape? Let us know your thoughts on the future of cannabis banking.