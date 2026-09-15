Jean Smart Wins 5th Consecutive Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy for “Hacks

The 2026 Emmy Awards Delivered Historic Wins Across Streaming and Network Television

The 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards concluded on Monday, September 14, following an opening round of trophies handed out on September 6, celebrating the finest achievements in television. Apple TV+’s freshman horror hybrid “Widow’s Bay” dominated the comedy categories, while Noah Wyle and HBO Max’s medical drama “The Pitt” secured top honors for the second year.

The Bottom Line Historic Double Win: Matthew Rhys made history by securing two lead acting Emmys in a single season for “Widow’s Bay” and Netflix’s “The Beast in Me.”

Matthew Rhys made history by securing two lead acting Emmys in a single season for “Widow’s Bay” and Netflix’s “The Beast in Me.” Comedy Dominance: Jean Smart extended her run, capturing her fifth lead actress in a comedy Emmy for “Hacks.”

Jean Smart extended her run, capturing her fifth lead actress in a comedy Emmy for “Hacks.” Drama Victories: HBO Max’s “The Pitt” claimed top drama series honors, while Rhea Seehorn won lead actress in a drama for “Pluribus.”

Inside the Dominant Run of Widow’s Bay and The Pitt

The 2026 ceremony, hosted by Mariska Hargitay—who also collected two statuettes on Night 1 for her work on “My Mom Jayne”—shook up conventional prognostications. Apple TV+’s “Widow’s Bay” captured the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series prize, capping off a massive night that included wins for Matthew Rhys as lead actor in a comedy. Rhys achieved a milestone by also winning lead actor in a limited series for Netflix’s “The Beast in Me,” marking the first time an actor has secured two lead Emmy statuettes in the same television season.

Photo: tvinsider.com

The comedy side also saw familiar royalty retain their crowns. Jean Smart of “Hacks” secured her fifth straight lead actress in a comedy Emmy. Meanwhile, supporting categories for the genre went heavily to “Widow’s Bay,” with Kate O’Flynn taking supporting actress and Stephen Root taking supporting actor. Guest acting trophies in comedy went to Betty Gilpin for “Widow’s Bay” and a posthumous win for Rob Reiner of “The Bear.”

Drama Categories Showcase Fierce Competition and Breakout Performances

Over in the dramatic fields, HBO Max’s medical drama “The Pitt” repeated its triumph, collecting the top prize for the second straight year alongside a repeating win for lead actor Noah Wyle. The competitive drama lead actress race saw Rhea Seehorn take home the statuette for her work in “Pluribus,” besting formidable nominees including Carrie Coon for “The Gilded Age,” Keri Russell for “The Diplomat,” and Zendaya for “Euphoria.”

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Supporting drama fields highlighted depth across several high-profile platforms. Allison Janney won supporting actress in a drama for “The Diplomat,” while Tom Pelphrey won supporting actor in a drama for “Task.” In the limited series races, HBO’s “DTF St. Louis” won for limited series, and Sally Field earned the lead actress in a limited series or movie honor for Netflix’s “Remarkably Bright Creatures.”

Photo: latimes.com

2026 Primetime Emmy Awards Major Winners Category Winner Title Platform/Network Comedy Series N/A “Widow’s Bay” Apple TV+ Drama Series N/A “The Pitt” HBO Max Limited Series N/A “DTF St. Louis” HBO Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Matthew Rhys “Widow’s Bay” Apple TV+ Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart “Hacks” N/A Lead Actor in a Drama Series Noah Wyle “The Pitt” HBO Max Lead Actress in a Drama Series Rhea Seehorn “Pluribus” N/A

The Creative Forces Behind the 2026 Race

Beyond the headline-grabbing performances, the creative guilds heavily influenced the evening’s trajectory. In the writing and directing categories, Vince Gilligan secured a win for writing in a drama series for “Pluribus,” while Saul Metzstein picked up the directing prize for “Slow Horses.” On the comedy front, “Widow’s Bay” swept both directing and writing for its episode “Welcome To Widow’s Bay!”, cementing its status as a critical darling for Apple TV+.

Jean Smart Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series | 78th Emmy Awards | NBC

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