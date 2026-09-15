ECB Calls on Eurozone Merchants to Join Digital Euro Pilot Ahead of 2029 Launch

The European Central Bank called on euro zone e-commerce and mobile merchants to join a digital euro pilot ahead of a targeted 2029 retail CBDC issuance.

The Bottom Line Target Rollout: The European Central Bank is preparing the retail central bank digital currency for a potential commercial release in 2029.

The European Central Bank is preparing the retail central bank digital currency for a potential commercial release in 2029. Infrastructure Testing: A 12-month pilot is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027, utilizing 36 selected payment service providers across 19 euro-area national central banks.

A 12-month pilot is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2027, utilizing 36 selected payment service providers across 19 euro-area national central banks. Commercial Hurdles: Merchant adoption remains a primary obstacle, with industry experts highlighting the need for commercial incentives and reduced transaction fees to ensure widespread usage.

Securing Merchant Acceptance Before the 2029 Target The ECB officially called on e-commerce and mobile commerce merchants across the euro zone to participate in an upcoming digital euro pilot. A retail central bank digital currency requires a functioning network of merchants willing to accept it without friction. The pilot will test the technology, operational processes, and user experience of a beta version of the currency. While this version closely resembles the proposed digital euro in technical architecture, it lacks legal tender status. According to Isadora Arredondo, vice president of global policy at Hedera, in statements reported by CoinDesk, the technical rollout is only half the battle. Arredondo noted that making the project work commercially will prove far more difficult than government explanations of its usefulness.

Selecting the Payment Service Provider Framework The call for merchant participation follows a selection process finalized earlier this year. According to official European Central Bank data, the Eurosystem evaluated over 50 applications before selecting 36 payment service providers from across the euro area. These selected entities span a broad range of business models, sizes, and geographical locations. Photo: kucoin.com The upcoming 12-month pilot, slated to commence in the second half of 2027, will operate across the ECB and 19 national central banks. Participating institutions include central banks in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. Distributing payment service providers will handle consumer-facing tasks like account setup, while acquiring payment service providers will onboard merchants to receive beta transactions.

Macroeconomic Pressures and Private Stablecoin Competition Central bankers are concerned over the adoption of private, dollar-backed stablecoins such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC. European monetary authorities view these digital assets as a threat to the eurozone’s monetary autonomy. To counter this, commercial viability is vital. Industry analysts point out that merchants will demand tangible incentives to offset integration costs. Lower transaction fees charged by payment service providers represent one primary mechanism under consideration to bridge the gap between policy objectives and merchant participation. Project Milestone Timeline Operational Scope Call for Expressions of Interest March 2026 Over 50 applications received from European payment service providers. PSP Selection Announced July 2026 36 distributing and acquiring payment service providers selected across 19 countries. Pilot Launch H2 2027 12-month live testing involving central bank staff, e-commerce, and physical merchants. Potential Issuance Target 2029 Subject to final legislative approval and European Central Bank Governing Council decisions. Consumers will require clear utility to switch.

Market Implications and the Road to 2027 The success of the digital euro pilot will ultimately dictate whether European legislators grant final approval for the 2029 issuance. Photo: ecb.europa.eu As preparations intensify, market participants are monitoring regulatory updates published directly on the central bank’s dedicated portal.

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