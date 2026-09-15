Neumann Introduces KH 310 II and KH 350 Studio Monitors

In September 2026, German pro-audio manufacturer Neumann expanded its reference studio monitor ecosystem by launching the KH 310 II and the brand-new KH 350. Both three-way studio monitors integrate a shared platform of custom-designed drivers, robust amplification, and a 32-bit digital signal processing (DSP) engine, engineered to provide seamless integration with Neumann’s MA 1 automatic monitor alignment software.

Bridging Acoustic Heritage and Modern DSP Power

The introduction of these two units builds directly upon decades of acoustic engineering rooted in the legacy of Klein + Hummel, the German loudspeaker pioneer. According to official product specifications released by Neumann, both the KH 310 II and the KH 350 utilize a proprietary 3-inch soft dome midrange driver, a 1-inch tweeter, and an 8.25-inch low-frequency driver. Connectivity options include standard analog inputs alongside AES3 (coaxial) digital interfaces.

“The KH 310 has enjoyed an extraordinary reputation among recording, mixing, and mastering engineers worldwide,” stated Roman Kramer, Product Manager at Neumann. “We have invested considerable time and effort to elevate the performance of the KH 310 II in nearly every aspect while retaining the core characteristics that users love. At the same time, the KH 350 opens up new possibilities for engineers who require extended low-frequency performance.”

The KH 310 II: Refining a Studio Classic

The predecessor to the new lineup established a benchmark for accuracy, characterized by excellent midrange clarity and very precise low-frequency reproduction. The updated KH 310 II preserves the sealed enclosure design of the original model, ensuring rapid transient response and low group delay in the low-frequency domain. However, the internal architecture has undergone a complete redesign.

Engineers equipped the unit with a newly developed low-frequency driver, significantly higher amplifier power, and upgraded 32-bit DSP processing. These modifications yield lower distortion and stricter manufacturing tolerances. Crucially, the KH 310 II delivers a maximum sound pressure level (SPL) that sits 5 dB higher than the original KH 310 A while maintaining the exact same physical cabinet dimensions. This allows studios to swap out legacy units without altering physical mounting configurations.

The KH 350: Full-Range Authority for Larger Spaces

Positioned between the KH 310 II and Neumann’s flagship KH 420, the KH 350 introduces a bass-reflex acoustic design tailored for nearfield and midfield applications. Its cabinet size is nearly twice that of the KH 310 II and utilizes a vertical driver orientation.

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Stephan Mauer, Director of Product Management at Neumann, emphasized the versatility demanded by modern production workflows. “Today’s engineers need to work in a wide variety of listening environments, spanning numerous formats and production styles. Our goal is to provide two solutions that offer the same trustworthy reference standard while letting users choose the form factor that best fits their workflow.”

The KH 350 features a large MMD waveguide, ensuring precise directivity control across the frequency spectrum. Its low-frequency extension reaches down to 27 Hz at the ±6 dB threshold. This gives the monitor the physical impact required for large control rooms, film scoring stages, and immersive audio environments.

System Integration and Ecosystem Consistency

Both models are fully compatible with the MA 1 automatic monitor alignment tool, allowing acoustic calibration tailored to specific room geometries. Because all monitors within the Neumann KH series share a common design philosophy emphasizing high linearity and low distortion, engineers can mix and match the KH 310 II and KH 350 within the same immersive audio chain.

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With an integrated amplifier output reaching 585 W across the platform, these monitors provide predictable translation across stereo, surround, and spatial audio formats, solidifying Neumann’s hardware footprint within high-end professional facilities.