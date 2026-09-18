US fans with Ed Sheeran tickets are left torn by Macklemore controversy

US concertgoers holding tickets for Ed Sheeran face intense divisions following the sudden removal of opening act Macklemore over pro-Palestinian remarks. While some fans demand refunds and question Sheeran’s stance, others compartmentalize the controversy, even as billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft pledges $2 million following a direct request from Sheeran.

The MetLife Stadium Speech and the Tour Fallout

The controversy ignited on September 4 during a performance at MetLife Stadium, where Macklemore addressed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East during a concert appearance. The Seattle rapper repeatedly chanted Free Palestine while a background screen displayed footage from the war in Gaza, according to reporting from FOX News Digital.

The remarks drew swift backlash from critics, including an Israeli-American organization that launched a petition demanding his removal from the bill. On Monday, Macklemore announced in an Instagram statement that Sheeran’s team had dropped him from the remainder of the tour after venue owners allegedly threatened to pull the plug on future tour stops. The rapper alleged that Robert Kraft rallied other stadium owners to issue an ultimatum to Sheeran’s tour team: drop Macklemore from the lineup or lose the ability to perform at their venues.

“Taking a side can cost you. Money, brand deals, sponsorships, festivals, private shows, relationships and access. I’ve lost all of those things. But there is no neutral position between the oppressor and the oppressed.” Macklemore, Rapper

Fan Reactions: Between Outrage and the Desire for Music

For ticket holders across the United States, the lineup change has provoked sharply conflicting emotions. Matt Jaye, a Jewish-American fan from Florida, watched Macklemore’s New Jersey stage comments with outrage and immediately contacted Ticketmaster to request a refund for an upcoming Tampa show in November. When his request was denied, Jaye called the outcome pretty upsetting .

Ed Sheeran’s tour in trouble after opening acts drop out in solidarity with Macklemore

His mood shifted somewhat after the rapper was removed from the lineup, though he expressed lingering frustration toward the tour headliner.

Jaye added that he would have liked Sheeran to issue an apology to the Jewish community for making part of his audience feel very uncomfortable .

Other fans harbor different concerns as show dates approach. Heather Park, who holds tickets for a performance, voiced worry that additional shows might face cancellation amid the growing unrest. While Park described Macklemore’s ouster as unfair and a violation of free speech, she remains unbothered by the wider drama, telling the BBC that her main focus was seeing the headliner.

“My main thing was to go see Ed Sheeran. Macklemore was just a bonus.” Macklemore pledges $1m Ed Sheeran tour salary to Palestinian relief Heather Park, Concertgoer

Park noted that she prefers to separate the artist from the art, affirming, I still like the music .

Robert Kraft Pledges $2 Million Following a Personal Phone Call

As the dispute escalated, tour repercussions extended well beyond ticketing platforms. On Wednesday, Macklemore announced he would donate $1 million in net earnings received from performing on the tour to organizations supporting Palestinian people, while publicly challenging billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match the contribution.

However, Kraft’s subsequent pledge arrived via a different channel. In a statement released on the Gillette Stadium X account, Kraft revealed that Ed Sheeran personally called him earlier Wednesday to ask for a commitment before the rapper’s public challenge.

Kraft pledged $2 million toward humanitarian relief, stating that Sheeran planned to reach out to other venue owners with the shared goal of continuing to work together to build bridges. Kraft also addressed his long-standing philanthropic efforts in the region, noting that he has spent decades supporting initiatives that create opportunities for Palestinians and bring young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses and forge relationships.

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Tour Solidarity and Unresolved Questions

The fallout from the removal extended past financial pledges and fan debates when four separate acts withdrew from Sheeran’s tour on Tuesday in solidarity with Macklemore. The departures highlight the widening collateral damage for festival lineups and supporting acts caught in politically charged performance disputes.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Despite the disagreement over approach, Macklemore maintained that his 13-year friendship with Sheeran remains intact. Yet, with multiple supporting acts exiting and fans reacting with polarized demands ranging from ticket refunds to anxiety over further cancellations, uncertainty hangs over the remainder of the tour schedule as autumn dates approach.