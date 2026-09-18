Scammers Target Students with Fake Stipend Offers to Steal Bank Details

Fake Scholarships Target Students in Phishing Scams Stealing Financial Data

As the academic year approaches in September 2026, fraudsters are deploying sophisticated SMS and phone phishing campaigns targeting university students with fraudulent scholarship offers and housing reservation fees. According to Evgeny Masharov, a member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, cybercriminals are exploiting enrollment periods to compromise bank accounts and harvest personal data.

The Bottom Line The Threat Vector: Fraudsters pose as university staff from deans’ offices, admissions boards, or accounting departments via phone and text messages.

Fraudsters pose as university staff from deans’ offices, admissions boards, or accounting departments via phone and text messages. Financial Mechanics: Victims are lured to spoofed portals promising non-existent stipends or requiring three to five thousand ruble housing deposits.

Victims are lured to spoofed portals promising non-existent stipends or requiring three to five thousand ruble housing deposits. Data Exposure: Entering credentials on these cloned interfaces compromises personal banking details, leading to immediate unauthorized fund withdrawals.

Anatomy of the Back-to-School Phishing Operation

Preparation for the fall term creates a high-volume communications window between educational institutions and incoming or returning students. According to reports detailed by TАСС and regional news outlet amic.ru, bad actors initiate contact by impersonating administrative personnel.

Targets receive direct text messages or phone calls pushing urgent administrative actions. These communications typically center on two distinct financial hooks: a guaranteed scholarship payout requiring verification, or a mandatory advance payment to secure dormitory accommodations for the upcoming academic year.

The Mechanics of the Trap

Once initial contact is established, victims are directed to pixel-mismatched, cloned web domains that mimic official university portals. Here is the math behind the initial engagement: scammers often request nominal transaction fees ranging between three and five thousand rubles for room reservations, presenting it as standard administrative procedure.

Photo: amic.ru

Victims who input their debit or credit card details to secure the promised stipend or housing placement immediately forfeit their capital. The interface typically displays processing errors or locks the user out, while automated scripts initiate unauthorized backend transfers from the victim’s banking account.

Summary of Student Phishing Vectors and Financial Impact Attack Vector Impersonated Entity Requested Input Typical Financial Loss Fake Scholarship Accounting / Decanate Bank Card & Personal Data Full Account Balance Dormitory Reservation Admissions / Housing Office Credentials & three to five thousand rubles Deposit + Siphoned Funds

Mitigating Institutional and Personal Vulnerability

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.