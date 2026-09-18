Travis Kelce Reveals Adorable Way Nieces First Addressed Taylor Swift

The Bottom Line The Core Story: Travis Kelce revealed on New Heights that Jason Kelce’s daughters initially addressed Taylor Swift by her full name when meeting her.

Travis Kelce revealed on New Heights that Jason Kelce’s daughters initially addressed Taylor Swift by her full name when meeting her. The Family Dynamic: Jason Kelce had to remind his girls—Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finn—to simply call her “Taylor” instead of treating her like a walking headline.

Breaking the Habit of Global Superstardom

There is a distinct surrealism that comes with dating a literal multi-hyphenate cultural institution. For the four young daughters of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce—Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finn—adjusting to life with a pop icon in the family meant unlearning the way the rest of the planet talks about her.

On Wednesday’s installment of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce reflected on those initial introductions. “When they got to meet Aunt Tay Tay, they were calling her ‘Taylor Swift,’” Travis recalled, describing the moment as entirely “adorable.” But here is the kicker: hearing little kids treat a family gathering like a red-carpet press junket required immediate intervention from the parents.

Jason chimed in during the episode to recreate his daughters’ formal addresses, recalling them calling out, “Taylor Swift, can I do this? Taylor Swift!” Jason noted that he had to pull the girls aside and reassure them: “You can call her ‘Taylor.’”

Jason pointed out that the sheer magnitude of fame tends to paralyze even adults. “I feel like when somebody gets that famous, you just call the person [their full name],” Jason remarked, comparing his nieces’ early reactions to his own initial awkwardness addressing movie stars.

From Full Names to Baking Sprinkles

That initial formality has long since evaporated. Over the past year, the family dynamic has solidified into something remarkably domestic. When Swift appeared as a guest on New Heights last year, she shared details about bonding with Jason’s daughters over kitchen projects. “They love sprinkles,” she revealed at the time. “We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out.”

On the very day Swift recorded that podcast appearance, Travis got down on one knee and proposed to the 14-time Grammy winner. The couple subsequently tied the knot over the Fourth of July weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City, hosting a massive yet private celebration with roughly 1,000 guests. Jason fulfilled duties as his younger brother’s best man.

Photo: harpersbazaar.com

Reflecting on the venue choice, Travis shared on the September 2 episode of New Heights, “It was just so magical, man. We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions, we needed it to be a private feel. MSG went above and beyond to give us that.”

Meanwhile, the young nieces graduated from addressing the pop star formally to serving an integral role in the ceremony itself. Jason later told the regional newspaper Reno Gazette Journal that the event was deeply special. “They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day.”

Key Milestones in the Kelce-Swift Timeline Event Date / Period Location / Context Initial Podcast Appearance Previous Season New Heights (Baking with nieces) Wedding Ceremony Fourth of July Weekend Madison Square Garden, New York City Chiefs Home Opener September 14 Arrowhead Stadium (Featured Tom Cruise & Swift) Podcast Revelation September 16 New Heights Episode Discussion

The Cultural Weight of Unfiltered Fandom

What makes the anecdote genuinely charming isn’t just the celebrity proximity—it is the literal-minded honesty of children encountering a monolith. When society constructs pop stars into untouchable brands, kids lack the cynical media literacy required to parse the difference between the person and the trademark.

Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Talks Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Before Chiefs MNF

As the cultural machinery surrounding the couple continues to turn—from packed stadium suites to high-society wedding venues—moments like these ground the spectacle. Whether it is Tom Cruise trading notes in an Arrowhead suite or toddlers learning that an international superstar prefers to simply be called “Taylor” while dumping baking supplies into a bowl, the edges of the machine soften.

The math of modern celebrity dictates that privacy is a rare luxury. But for the Kelce household, breaking the habit of saying “Taylor Swift” was simply the first step toward building a normal family dynamic out of extraordinary circumstances. How did you first adapt when meeting someone larger-than-life in your own circle? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.