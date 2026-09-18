WWE SmackDown Preview (Sept 18): Sami Zayn Reclaims Undisputed WWE Title

On September 11, 2026, Sami Zayn recaptured the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating CM Punk at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, concluding a chaotic main event marked by outside interference and setting up a major champion-versus-champion match for WWE Crown Jewel.

The Bottom Line The Title Change: Sami Zayn defeated CM Punk in Mexico City to end Punk’s 53-day title reign, aided by interference from Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae. The Road Ahead: Zayn carries the gold toward a scheduled clash against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in November.

Chaos in Mexico City and the Fall of CM Punk

The landscape of World Wrestling Entertainment shifted sharply at the Arena CDMX, where the promotion staged its first live show in the country in 15 years.

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Taking full advantage of the disarray, Zayn pinned Punk to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship, ending Punk’s title run at 53 days.

The Refrigeration of Gold and Psychological Warfare

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Zayn celebrated his victory with a heavy dose of psychological warfare aimed straight at his rival.

WWE Championship Timeline & Key Events (Summer–Fall 2026) Date / Event Key Development Location July 6, 2026 CM Punk defeats Sami Zayn to capture the championship on Raw. Television Broadcast August 21, 2026 CM Punk successfully defends the title against Kevin Owens. Friday Night SmackDown September 11, 2026 Sami Zayn defeats CM Punk with outside interference to reclaim the title. Arena CDMX, Mexico City November 2026 (Scheduled) Sami Zayn slated to face Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE Crown Jewel

The Road to Crown Jewel and Upcoming SmackDown Actions

Beyond the refrigerator homage, Zayn’s victory represents a major course correction after a turbulent summer.

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Sami Zayn challenges John Cena: SmackDown highlights, Sept. 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the fallout from the Mexico City event unfolds on the September 18 edition of SmackDown, broadcasting live from the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Additionally, the continuation of the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank qualifying matches builds toward the premium live event scheduled for October 10, 2026, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, alongside featured appearances by CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Gunther, and Trick Williams.