Saudi Arabia Turns to China for Help to Restrain Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

The Red Sea Security Vacuum and Riyadh’s Pivot East

Commercial shipping lanes and Saudi oil infrastructure face mounting peril. Houthi forces have accelerated their military push along the Red Sea coastline, even targeting Saudi Arabia’s southwestern air base with ballistic missiles, while declaring their operations are strictly focused on Saudi maritime targets. Faced with these direct security risks, Riyadh found Washington’s response lacking. Here is why that matters: the United States, traditionally the primary security guarantor in the Persian Gulf, has not deployed a comprehensive military strategy to neutralize the ongoing Houthi maritime campaign.

With traditional Western defense mechanisms failing to halt the disruptions, Saudi policymakers made a pragmatic shift. They looked to Beijing, which maintains deep economic and diplomatic ties with Iran, to secure the safety of the region’s waters.

Inside Beijing’s Quiet Backchannel Diplomacy

While China’s public statements have maintained a standard diplomatic veneer—calling for restraint, dialogue, and freedom of navigation—the reality behind closed doors is far more urgent. Three separate Iranian insiders confirmed that Chinese officials privately approached Tehran to demand restraint from the Houthi movement. But there is a catch: Beijing did not couple these private appeals with explicit economic threats or heavy-handed ultimatums.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a measured statement on the crisis, emphasizing that regional instability serves no one’s interests and that vital civilian infrastructure must remain unmolested. Yet, as a駐西亞地區的西方高級外交官 (senior Western diplomat stationed in West Asia) pointed out to Reuters, “北京是目前少數仍有能力向伊朗施壓、要求其約束胡塞武裝的國家之一” (Beijing is currently one of the few nations still capable of pressuring Iran to constrain the Houthis).

Economic Interdependence and the Limits of Beijing’s Clout

The leverage China holds is rooted in deep economic entanglement. For over a decade, China has stood as Iran’s largest trading partner and the primary destination for its sanctioned oil exports. Data from global market analytics firm Kpler shows that in 2025 alone, Chinese refineries absorbed more than 80% of Iran’s maritime crude oil exports, averaging roughly 1.4 million barrels per day.

To put this economic symmetry into perspective, consider the following breakdown of the geopolitical and economic levers at play between Beijing and Tehran:

Metric / Dynamic Details & Verified Data China’s Oil Imports from Iran Over 80% of Iran’s maritime crude exports (approx. 1.4 million barrels/day in 2025, per Kpler data). Trade Relationship China has been Iran’s top trading partner for over a decade, underscored by a 25-year cooperation agreement signed in 2021. Prior Diplomatic Milestone China successfully brokered the resumption of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2023. Current Iranian Response Tehran maintains that regional stability depends on halting US-Israeli military actions, viewing Beijing’s interests as just one factor among many.

Despite this massive financial footprint, China’s influence is not absolute. Iranian domestic critics have frequently complained that Beijing’s actual non-oil investments under the 25-year bilateral agreement signed in 2021 fall short of expectations, especially when compared to China’s surging investments in Arab Gulf states. Consequently, Iranian decision-making remains driven by a complex matrix of competing military, economic, and ideological priorities.

The Broader Geopolitical Ripple Effects

When energy superpowers like Saudi Arabia bypass Washington to seek Beijing’s mediation, the shockwaves are felt far beyond the Persian Gulf. Global shipping insurers, European energy markets, and Asian manufacturing hubs all rely on the unhindered flow of crude through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the wider Red Sea.

SAUDI TURNS TO CHINA! Beijing Pressures Iran Over Houthi Threat As Middle East Tensions Explode

As this diplomatic drama unfolds, the traditional post-Cold War security paradigm in the Middle East continues to fracture. Will Beijing’s behind-the-scenes persuasion prove sufficient to quiet the guns in Yemen, or will the structural friction between Tehran, Washington, and Riyadh plunge the Red Sea into a deeper, prolonged crisis? Drop us a line in the comments or join the conversation on our global desk channels.