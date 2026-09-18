Iran expels Swedish diplomat in retaliatory move

Iran ordered a Swedish diplomat to leave the country within forty-eight hours in retaliation for Stockholm’s decision to expel an Iranian embassy official. The diplomatic expulsions follow reports of Swedish authorities citing activity incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Retaliatory Expulsion in Tehran

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Swedish ambassador in Tehran to lodge a formal protest against Stockholm’s policies in a retaliatory move following an identical action by Sweden just one day prior. Published on September 18, 2026, reports detail that the escalation began when Iran ordered a Swedish diplomat to leave the country one day after Sweden expelled an Iranian embassy official in Stockholm. During the meeting, the Foreign Ministry’s director general for Western Europe, Alireza Yousefi, delivered the expulsion order to the Swedish delegation, giving the Swedish diplomat 48 hours to depart according to the reporting outlet.

The Iranian government rejected the initial European measures as groundless, with Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs describing Sweden’s action on Thursday as “unjustified.” Tehran’s diplomatic apparatus framed the Swedish government’s actions as part of a wider international pressure campaign designed to hinder routine missions.

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“Without doubt, this action by the Swedish government is the result of the influence of the Zionist regime and an effort to disrupt the normal activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Stockholm,” Foreign Ministry, via Al Jazeera

The ministry added that Iran would take necessary measures to safeguard its national rights and interests, including through reciprocal action, and noted that IRNA reports confirmed the ambassador was informed in the meeting of the 48-hour expulsion timeline for the Swedish diplomat in Tehran.

Stockholm’s Security Claims and the Vienna Convention

The diplomatic friction traces back to an announcement from Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs on Wednesday instructing an Iranian embassy official to leave Stockholm. Swedish authorities based the expulsion on conduct that violated international standards governing foreign missions, noting the official was asked to leave due to activity incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which defines the rules of diplomatic missions.

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Meanwhile, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer elaborated on the threat profile during an appearance on state television, pointing directly to foreign interference involving local underworld figures and stating that the decision involved Iran’s alleged activities against Jewish and Israeli interests.

“We know that Iran, over a long period of time, has conducted activities that threaten security in and against Sweden,” Gunnar Strommer, Justice Minister

Strommer added that Iran was making use of criminal networks to achieve its objectives.

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Tehran Protests Rhetoric and Opposition Groups

Beyond the tit-for-tat expulsions, Iranian officials used the diplomatic summons in Tehran to air broader grievances against Swedish governance. The Foreign Ministry criticized what it characterized as offensive rhetoric about Iran emanating from Sweden’s policies, alongside protesting policies especially directed toward Iran.

Photo: lbcgroup.tv

Tehran also formally objected to Sweden’s hosting of anti-Iranian terrorist elements and groups on its soil. Iranian representatives referenced Sweden’s obligations under international law, including the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, warning that the disruption of the Iranian embassy’s duties would entail Sweden’s international responsibility as reported by IRNA.