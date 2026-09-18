irradiated Iranian embassy official from Stockholm in a reciprocal move that deepened tensions between the two countries

Iran ordered a Swedish diplomat to leave Tehran within 48 hours following Stockholm’s decision to expel an Iranian embassy official. The reciprocal expulsions escalate a long-standing diplomatic standoff between the two nations over alleged security threats, criminal proxy networks, and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Reciprocal Expulsions in Tehran and Stockholm

Diplomatic frictions between Sweden and Iran intensified after Tehran ordered a Swedish diplomat to leave the country within a 48-hour window. The directive came in direct response to a reciprocal move by Swedish authorities, who had earlier instructed an official at the Iranian embassy in Stockholm to depart.

Sweden’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced that the Iranian official was asked to leave due to activities deemed incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. In retaliation, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador in Tehran, Alireza Yousefi, to formally protest the expulsion and deliver the 48-hour deadline for the Swedish diplomat, according to reporting by Iran’s state-backed IRNA news agency.

Security Allegations and Criminal Networks

While initial diplomatic notices referenced broad violations of the Vienna Convention, Swedish officials elaborated on specific security concerns underpinning the decision. Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told state television that the measures were connected to threats against Jewish and Israeli interests, as well as dissidents opposing the Iranian government.

We know that Iran, over a long period of time, has conducted activities that threaten security in and against Sweden, making use of criminal networks. Gunnar Strömmer, Swedish Justice Minister

Jonathan Svensson, a spokesperson for the Swedish Security Service, corroborated that Iran continued to use proxies, including criminal networks, to execute acts of violence within Sweden. Tehran has consistently denied these accusations.

Tehran Rejects Allegations and Blames External Pressure

The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed Sweden’s expulsion order as baseless and unjustified, warning that any disruption to the embassy’s operations would engage Sweden’s international responsibility under the 1961 Vienna Convention.

Photo: firstpost.com

Without doubt, this action by the Swedish government is the result of the influence of the Zionist regime and an effort to disrupt the normal activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Stockholm. Iran’s Foreign Ministry

During the summons in Tehran, Yousefi also registered formal protests regarding Sweden’s offensive rhetoric and its hosting of anti-Iranian terrorist elements and groups. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard maintained that the expulsion of the Iranian official was a necessary step to protect Swedish citizens and national interests.

A History of Strained Diplomatic Ties

This tit-for-tat escalation builds upon years of strained relations between Stockholm and Tehran, compounded by security disputes and the detention of citizens. Previous flashpoints include a June 2024 prisoner swap that saw the release of Swedish citizens Johan Floderus and Saeed Azizi in exchange for Hamid Nouri, an Iranian prison official convicted for his role in the mass execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.

Photo: aljazeera.com

Additionally, Sweden joined the United States, Canada, and several European nations in accusing Tehran of orchestrating transnational plots to threaten, abduct, and harass dissidents and journalists abroad.