How Malaysia’s Chicken Farmers Combat El Niño Heat Stress

As a formidable El Niño weather pattern threatens Southeast Asia, Malaysia’s poultry farmers are aggressively adapting to projected temperatures of 40°C. Veteran producers like Mohd Muzamri Shoib are deploying advanced closed-house ventilation systems, cooling pads, and bulk ice reservoirs in Shah Alam to protect vulnerable broiler chickens from fatal heat stress.

The Silent Crisis Inside Malaysia’s Closed-House Farms

Earlier this week, inside a closed-house chicken farm in Jalan Kebun, Shah Alam, Mohd Muzamri Shoib demonstrated just how fragile the environment must be kept. He carefully instructed a worker to open the door, illustrating that even minor routines can trigger stress in the flock. But unfamiliar human presence is the least of a farmer’s worries when severe weather approaches.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), a very strong El Niño is expected to develop toward the end of the year, bringing extreme heat and dry weather from January to May 2027. Temperatures could climb as high as 40°C.

Muzamri, who serves as the chairman of the Selangor Poultry Farmers Association, has spent 26 years raising chickens. His operation relies heavily on two closed-house poultry buildings designed to isolate the birds from volatile external weather. Here is why that matters: modern broiler chickens grow rapidly and generate substantial internal body heat. Without strict environmental control, high ambient temperatures easily turn fatal.

Physiology Under Pressure: Why High Heat Threatens Broilers

Unlike humans, chickens lack sweat glands. Professor Datuk Zulkifli Idrus, director of the Institute of Tropical Agriculture and Food Security at Universiti Putra Malaysia, explains that their feather-covered bodies make heat dissipation exceptionally difficult. Birds must rely primarily on panting and redirecting blood flow to their skin, combs, and wattles to cool down.

When high temperatures persist, the consequences escalate quickly. Birds pant aggressively, become lethargic, drop their feed intake, and consume excessive water. Professor Zulkifli notes that if the heat wave continues unchecked, dehydration disrupts normal bodily functions, eventually triggering organ failure and death.

Parameter El Niño Peak Threat (Forecast) Projected Ambient Temperature Up to 40°C (MetMalaysia forecast) Primary Physiological Risk Dehydration, panting stress, organ failure Mitigation Strategy Cooling pads, exhaust fans, and ice reservoirs

Engineering the Microclimate: Pads, Fans, and Bulk Ice

To keep mortality rates down, farms like Muzamri’s utilize sophisticated environmental control systems. Cooling pads line the perimeter walls, fed by water pumped continuously from large storage tanks. Large exhaust fans stationed at the opposite end draw air through the damp pads, lowering the ambient indoor temperature while simultaneously purging ammonia and odors.

Photo: malaymail.com

Management requires precision. Younger birds require warmer microclimates around 37°C, mimicking the warmth of a mother hen. Older broilers, however, generate far more internal heat and demand aggressive cooling. When ambient temperatures spike beyond normal thresholds, standard pads need extra help.

To bridge the gap during severe heat spikes, Muzamri employs a low-tech yet effective supplemental measure. He purchases roughly 30 large bags of ice, dropping them directly into the water reservoir that feeds the cooling pads. This chilled water circulates through the pads, dropping the air temperature inside the barn just enough to keep the heavy birds stable over a five-to-six-day stretch.

Macroeconomic Ripples and the Global Feed Supply Chain

For now, farmers on the ground in Selangor continue balancing high-tech pads with brute-force ice to keep supply chains steady.

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What steps should regional governments take to subsidize climate-resilient farming before the next major weather anomaly hits? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.